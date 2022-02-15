'Emmerdale' spoilers: Can Chloe Harris patch things up with Noah Dingle?
By Michael Darling published
Airs Thursday 24th February 2022 at 8.00pm on ITV.
Chloe Harris attempts to apologise to Noah Dingle about her recent actions in the second of Thursday’s episodes of Emmerdale (ITV,8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
Noah Dingle’s upset and hurt after finding out that Chloe Harris has spent the night with Jacob Gallagher.
Chloe first came on to the scene after Noah’s niece Sarah had a heart transplant. It turned out that Chloe was the sister of the donor, Gemma. When Chloe and Noah started dating, it was met with disapproval by Chloe’s dodgy dad Damon and Noah’s mum Charity, so their relationship never really got off the ground.
Although they are no longer in a relationship, Chloe and Noah have been having fun together in a 'no strings attached' kinda way…
Nevertheless, learning that she has slept with someone else has come as a bit of a blow for Noah.
Meanwhile, Chloe has realised that sleeping with Jacob wasn’t worth the hassle it has caused with Noah because he regrets spending the night with her…
Knowing that she’s hurt Noah, Chloe tries to patch things up with him.
But will the heartbroken teen be in the mood to listen to what she’s got to say?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
