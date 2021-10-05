'Emmerdale' spoilers: Can Kim Tate be trusted with Will's secret?

Emmerdale's Kim Tate has Will's future in her hands in Thursday's first episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Will Taylor thought he would never have to utter a word about Malone again. When he exhumed his body and moved it to a shallow grave on Home Farm he hoped the grisly secret would stay buried along with the dodgy DI's body. But Will's unfortunately for Will he had to tell Kim about the corpse he stashed on her land after a plan to use Home Farm threatened to expose his secret.

Will has had to confess to Kim that he buried Malone's body on Home Farm! (Image credit: ITV)

Can Will trust Kim to keep his secret or will she take it to the authorities? Kim is used to grisly dealings herself, but how will she feel about being party to someone else's dark secret?

Elsewhere, Rishi is heartbroken over his split with Manpreet.

But that's not the end of the drama, because Charles is shocked when Rishi runs into him and blames the vicar for stealing his woman!

Seeing as Charles is loved-up with Andrea, the vicar is stunned by the accusation and tries to put Rishi straight. Can he convince Manpreet's soon-to-be ex husband that he has nothing to do with their marriage breaking down?

Rishi has been dumped by Manpreet… (Image credit: ITV)

… and he blames Charles! (Image credit: ITV)

Having found out about Diane and Gabby's plan to go to Portugal, Bernice wants in… but will she manage to keep the whole thing a secret from Kim, who would stop the trio in their tracks should she find out their plan?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.