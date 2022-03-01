'Emmerdale' spoilers: can Mandy Dingle forgive and forget?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 9th March 2022 on ITV at 7.30pm.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is given an olive branch in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having found out that her beloved only son Vinny snuck off and got married to Liv without her, Mandy Dingle is seething.
The beautician – who's a bit too devoted to her boy – is utterly crushed that he's denied her the chance to be a part of such an important milestone and is really hurt by his deception.
Vinny didn't mean to hurt her but after making the decision to make their wedding a tiny, intimate affair, Vinny was going to tell Mandy they'd got wed but panicked when he saw how excited she got about their 'engagement'.
Now, as Chas tries to broker peace, she comes up with an idea, suggesting that the engagement party she and Mandy have been planning for Liv and Vinny, turns into a wedding reception.
It's full steam ahead when Liv and Vinny give the idea the go-ahead. The decision breathes new life into the rivalry between the B&B which is playing host to the couple's party which intentionally clashes with Charity's grand re-opening of the Woolpack.
Laying it on thick in a bid to get Mandy to forgive them, Vinny and Liv ask her if she'll be their guest of honour… Will Mandy accept their olive branch?
Elsewhere, Manpreet is in a mess over her jailed serial killer sister Meena's latest sick tactic.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
