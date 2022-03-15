Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle begs Chas to return to the Woolpack!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle needs Chas back in her life – and she's not afraid to beg in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's time for Chas and Charity to squash it.

But although Charity swallows her pride and ends up getting down on one knee to beg Chas to come home to work and live at the Woolpack, it's Chas who makes the first move.

With their feud still rumbling on, the Dingles are tiring of it.

It's plain to see that Charity and Chas both really want to be together manning the ale pumps at The Woolpack and, what with the state poor Marlon's in at the hospital, life is too short for all this.

Charity and Chas had a food fight when their argument over the pub gave them the chance to tear each other to shreds. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas lost ownership of the Woolpack after getting involved with Al who set out to ruin the place. (Image credit: ITV)

It falls to Lydia, of course, to issue some more of her wise words. And when she challenges Chas to be the bigger person, Chas actually listens and then goes to see Charity to talk.

A minor miracle then takes place as the pair forgive each other and Chas returns to her rightful place back behind the bar!

Later, with Marlon still in hospital in a really bad way, Charity and Chas have a heart-to-heart about everything.

In a rare show of humility and emotion, Charity bobs down on one knee and begs Chas to go the whole hog and move back into the pub.

Will Chas bring her husband Paddy and their daughter Eve home to roost?

Charity swallows her pride and begs Chas to move back in to the pub with her family. (Image credit: ITV)

At Mulberry, Jai reckons there's hope for reconciliation but it's clear Laurel is not on the same page.

Realising just how badly his betrayal has hurt Laurel, mistaken Jai is devastated as his ex barrels him out of the door.

Jai's hoping for a reconciliation but Laurel just can't forgive what he did. (Image credit: ITV)

The mess leads to more questions from Arthur who's got the wrong end of the stick entirely and ends up accusing Laurel of cheating on Jai!

With Laurel having lied to Arthur about why she and Jai split, to preserve her son's high opinion of Jai, Arthur finds out the truth from the horse's mouth when Jai puts him straight…

Jai puts Arthur straight about why he and Arthur's mum Laurel have split. (Image credit: ITV)

A lunch date goes well for Ethan and Marcus who's getting-to-know-each-other-better sesh sees them later share a passionate kiss!

Things are going well for Ethan (left) and Marcus who share a kiss after a fun lunch. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.