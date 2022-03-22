Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle DITCHED! Will anyone come to her rescue?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 31 March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle needs rescuing in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity Dingle thinks she's en route to see Mack thanks to his sister Moira's 'kind' offer of a lift.
But Charity's about to find out that Moira has no intention of driving her to Scotland so she can attempt to win back Mack. Far from it.
The truth is Moira is furious with Charity's flakey flirty ways. She's really cross that her brother Mack has left the village on Charity's account and wants to teach her a lesson.
As Moira's revenge plan unfolds, Charity finds herself abandoned in the middle of nowhere – with no money or phone – after a tirade from the farmer!
Will anyone come to her rescue?
Elsewhere, Cathy's mortified when Samson cruelly tells her he doesn't fancy her.
At Tall Trees, Nate is missing his baby daughter Frankie like mad. After poring over videos of his little girl, Nate is excited when he hears he's going to get the chance to see her soon.
It's a painful time for Mandy, too.
A year has passed since her disastrous would-have-been wedding day to Paul Ashdale.
Not only did her fiance die that day when Jimmy King's van smashed into the wedding venue barn, Mandy also learned Paul had been violently abusing their son Vinny for months.
Will Mandy ever find a good man?
Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.