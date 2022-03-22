Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle DITCHED! Will anyone come to her rescue?

Revenge! Charity Dingle is turfed out of Moira's car and left in the middle of nowhere.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle needs rescuing in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle thinks she's en route to see Mack thanks to his sister Moira's 'kind' offer of a lift.

But Charity's about to find out that Moira has no intention of driving her to Scotland so she can attempt to win back Mack. Far from it.

The truth is Moira is furious with Charity's flakey flirty ways. She's really cross that her brother Mack has left the village on Charity's account and wants to teach her a lesson.

As Moira's revenge plan unfolds, Charity finds herself abandoned in the middle of nowhere – with no money or phone – after a tirade from the farmer!

Will anyone come to her rescue?

Elsewhere, Cathy's mortified when Samson cruelly tells her he doesn't fancy her.

At Tall Trees, Nate is missing his baby daughter Frankie like mad. After poring over videos of his little girl, Nate is excited when he hears he's going to get the chance to see her soon.

It's a painful time for Mandy, too.

A year has passed since her disastrous would-have-been wedding day to Paul Ashdale.

Not only did her fiance die that day when Jimmy King's van smashed into the wedding venue barn, Mandy also learned Paul had been violently abusing their son Vinny for months.

Will Mandy ever find a good man?

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.