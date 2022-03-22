Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle DITCHED! Will anyone come to her rescue?

By published

Airs Thursday 31 March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Revenge! Charity Dingle is turfed out of Moira's car and left in the middle of nowhere.
Revenge! Charity Dingle is turfed out of Moira's car and left in the middle of nowhere. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle needs rescuing in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle thinks she's en route to see Mack thanks to his sister Moira's 'kind' offer of a lift.

But Charity's about to find out that Moira has no intention of driving her to Scotland so she can attempt to win back Mack. Far from it.

The truth is Moira is furious with Charity's flakey flirty ways. She's really cross that her brother Mack has left the village on Charity's account and wants to teach her a lesson.

As Moira's revenge plan unfolds, Charity finds herself abandoned in the middle of nowhere – with no money or phone – after a tirade from the farmer!

Will anyone come to her rescue?

Moira

Moira Dingle wants to teach Charity a lesson for hurting her brother Mack who's in love with flakey Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

Mackenzie leaves Emmerdale after fighting with Charity

Mack has moved back to Scotland to escape all the trauma with Charity who's refused to commit to him. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Cathy's mortified when Samson cruelly tells her he doesn't fancy her.

Cathy

Samson tells Cathy he's not interested in her. (Image credit: ITV)

At Tall Trees, Nate is missing his baby daughter Frankie like mad. After poring over videos of his little girl, Nate is excited when he hears he's going to get the chance to see her soon.

It's a painful time for Mandy, too.

A year has passed since her disastrous would-have-been wedding day to Paul Ashdale. 

Mandy

Mandy Dingle reflects as a year has passed since the day she was due to marry abuser Paul Ashdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul Ashdale was killed in Emmerdale

Dead: Paul Ashdale died the day he was due to marry Mandy. He'd been abusing their son Vinny for months. (Image credit: ITV)

Not only did her fiance die that day when Jimmy King's van smashed into the wedding venue barn, Mandy also learned Paul had been violently abusing their son Vinny for months.

Mandy

A year ago: Mandy Dingle's ill-fated wedding day. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul

Groom-to-be Paul Ashdale was unveiled as an abuser before  Jimmy King's van smash led to his untimely wedding day death. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul Ashdale

Vinny was abused by his violent dad Paul. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Mandy ever find a good man?

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.


  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
  • Kim Tate - Claire King 
  • Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton 
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell 
  • Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards 
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel 
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade 
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant 
  • Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson 
  • Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw 
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson 
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower 
  • Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop 
  • Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
  • Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell 
  • Dan Spencer - Liam Fox 
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan 
  • Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter 
  • Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley 
  • Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker 
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle 
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews 
  • Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb 
  • Kim Tate - Claire King 
  • Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
  • Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
  • Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah Waterfall