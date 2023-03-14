Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle is DESTROYED... has she rumbled Mack's secret?

Charity Dingle is left crushed as she celebrates her hen do. Has she finally discovered Mackenzie Boyd's dark secret?

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is left devastated by an unexpected revelation in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings) — has she found out about her fiancé Mackenzie Boyd's baby secret?

Things are still tense after Moira Dingle's comments yesterday as she began to sow seeds of doubt into her brother Mack's head regarding his wedding to Charity.

Meanwhile, Mack is left agitated when Ryan Stocks and Nate Robinson say that they're not coming to his stag and he fears that everything is falling apart.

At the Hide, Charity is unimpressed when Moira reveals the theme of the combined stag and hen do — Yorkshire vs. Scotland Highland games.

Moira continues to pressure Mack about choosing Charity over the chance to have a child, while Mack's secret baby mum Chloe stands her ground when he tells her not to stay long at the party.

The celebrations get underway at the joint stag and hen do. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira Dingle continued to press Mackenzie Boyd about his marriage to Charity Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

However, the party spirit soon dampens when Charity injures Chloe whilst celebrating the result of a ferret race. Mack rushes to Chloe's aid and her sister Amy Wyatt takes a winded Chloe to the hospital.

Mack is careful to not seem overly concerned, but as Moira continues to stir up trouble with Charity, Mack is forced to intervene.

Charity is unimpressed with Moira trying to stir things. (Image credit: ITV)

A heartbroken Charity bolts after Moira's claims that Mack still wants to be a dad. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity is devastated when Mack admits that Moira thinks he still wants to be a father, but as he tries to reassure Charity that there's no truth to his sister's claims, she struggles to believe him and flees the party.

Mack warns Moira that he'll never forgive her if she's ruined this relationship for him. Is this the end for Charity and Mack before it's even started?

Elsewhere, Dan Spencer is determined to sort out childcare for his daughter Amelia after she considered quitting college.

Dan Spencer vows to help his daughter Amelia get childcare. (Image credit: ITV)

Sam Dingle is proud of his son Samson Dingle when he reveals his latest exam results and gives him £20 to celebrate.

After inviting Paddy Kirk to live with him, has Liam Cavanagh bitten off more than he can chew?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.