'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle is hit with heartbreaking news!

Charity Dingle hears terrible news in Thursday's second episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

There are better ways to learn that your ex has moved on than overhearing it in the pub. And that's exactly how Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) finds out the news that her beloved Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) has got a new girlfriend.

In the Woolpack, Charity's absolutely devastated when she hears her ex's sister Tracy (Amy Walsh) chatting about Vanessa's new romance. Will it send the fiery Dingle into another downward spiral after she's worked so hard in bringing herself up from rock bottom? Can Charity cope with the heart-breaking knock?

Charity overhears Amy saying Vanessa has got a new girlfriend. (Image credit: ITV)

Having pressganged Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) into agreeing to go on a girls' day out with her, Meena (Paige Sandhu) tells her boyfriend David (Matthew Wolfenden) that she's going to 'take great care' of his friend.

But what does the secret serial killer have in store for single mum Vic?

Is jealous and obsessive Meena about to add Victoria to her list of dead victims in a bid to get her away from David who's become firm friends with the single mum? Uh oh…

Meena tells her boyfriend David she's going to take great care of his friend Victoria. (Image credit: ITV)

Will David notice the menacing tone in his secret serial killer girlfriend Meena's voice? (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Liv (Isobel Steele) is talking to Gabby (Rosie Bentham) about her hazy recollections of her night out which saw her wake up not only with a raging hangover, but a raft of unexplained bruises.

Lapsed alcoholic Liv talks to Gabby about the haze of her messy night out. (Image credit: ITV)

As Liv gingerly mentions she remembers a situation with Noah, Gabby suggests she may have been attacked by him…

As the girls are talking, Liv's protective big brother Aaron (Danny Miller) walks in and overhears everything. Without pausing for thought the furious Dingle heads off to confront Noah…

As Liv and Gabby are wondering if Noah attacked her, Liv's big brother walks in having heard everything. (Image credit: ITV)

How will the messy saga pan out… Did Noah do wrong? Will Liv go to the police?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).