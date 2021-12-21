'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle LOVED UP with Mack?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Bank Holiday Monday 27 December at 7.00pm on ITV.
Has Emmerdale's Charity Dingle finally let her guard down with Mack? Find out on Bank Holiday Monday (7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
There was a time when Charity Dingle wouldn't allow Mack to even look her way in the Woolie without some sort of argument breaking out.
But besotted Mack has played the long game with the fiery single mum. Once her on-off secret lover, Mack is now Charity's bonafide boyfriend for all to see!
As the couple lounge around in their PJs having fun over Christmas, even Charity's sarky son Ryan – who fumed about his mum's relationship with his roommate – is OK to third wheel.
Does this mean Charity is finally over her ex, Vanessa, and ready to forge ahead with Mack? Has she caught full-on feelings for her younger man?
It's not so rosy elsewhere.
Billy's utterly crushed as heartbreaking news hits… Surely his newly rekindled romance with his one-true love Dawn can't be on the slide already?
Fortunately, Lydia's got a smile on her face after all her upset over her estrangement with Sam. But which of her friends is making plans for them to get excited about?
Find out as Emmerdale continues on weeknights all this week from 7.00pm.
