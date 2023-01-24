Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle STEALS a car and forces CAIN along for the ride… Why?
Airs Thursday 2nd February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is ON ONE in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
A phone call has put Charity Dingle in a flat spin.
And when she reaches for a bottle of vodka before disappearing out of the door in a rage, her fiancé Mack is left fearing that the caller has told her he slept with Chloe.
As Charity tries to get her head clear, she spots Caleb has dropped his car keys.
Pocketing them, Charity then speeds off in his car and manages to drag Cain along for the ride!
Where is she off to? And what's got her so shaken up?
Has she found out that her man's a cheat?
All will be revealed…
At the Woolpack, Chas delivers a brutal blow to her ex-husband Paddy who reels when she informs him she felt more for her lover Al than she ever did for him during their marriage. Ouch.
Having put it out there, Chas knows their broken marriage is now damaged beyond all repair. How will Paddy handle the hurtful comment?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
