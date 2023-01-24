Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle STEALS a car and forces CAIN along for the ride… Why?

Charity steals the keys to Caleb's car and zooms off with baffled Cain in the passenger seat.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is ON ONE in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

A phone call has put Charity Dingle in a flat spin.

And when she reaches for a bottle of vodka before disappearing out of the door in a rage, her fiancé Mack is left fearing that the caller has told her he slept with Chloe.

Mack is petrified that someone has told his fiancée Charity he cheated on her. (Image credit: ITV)

As Charity tries to get her head clear, she spots Caleb has dropped his car keys.

Pocketing them, Charity then speeds off in his car and manages to drag Cain along for the ride!

Where is she off to? And what's got her so shaken up?

Has she found out that her man's a cheat?

All will be revealed…

Chloe and Mack are harbouring a huge secret that he got her pregnant on a one-night stand. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolpack, Chas delivers a brutal blow to her ex-husband Paddy who reels when she informs him she felt more for her lover Al than she ever did for him during their marriage. Ouch.

Chas tells Paddy she felt more for Al than she did for him during their marriage. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas was considering starting a new life with Al but the plan came to a shattering end when he was accidentally shot dead by Kyle. (Image credit: ITVA)

Having put it out there, Chas knows their broken marriage is now damaged beyond all repair. How will Paddy handle the hurtful comment?

