Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle's AGONY over Noah's court appearance

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is wracked with guilt in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Charity shopped Noah to the police for stalking Chloe it wasn't a decision she made lightly.

Not only did the move put her at odds with Cain – who couldn't believe she'd gone against the Dingle code and shopped one of their own – she wasn't sure if her son would ever forgive her.

But Charity knew she had to do right by Noah, for once, and to show him right from wrong.

Noah doesn't see it like that at all, however. He can't believe his mum has done something which could land him in prison.

With the plea hearing about to happen, Charity's panicking about the consequences as Noah's said he's not going to plead guilty despite the huge amount of evidence stacked against him.

But things get even more stressful for the mum when Noah has a clash with Amy and announces he's not going to court – he's going on the run!

To Charity's relief, Sarah gets through to Noah and makes him see sense.

In court, with boyfriend Mackenzie by her side, Charity's in bits as the charges against her son are read out.

Will Noah plead guilty?

At the hospital, Moira delivers Faith to her appointment.

After another attempt at persuading the proud Dingle nan to tell Cain and Chas that her cancer has returned and is terminal, Moira leaves Faith to it.

Later, Faith gets stressed when she struggles to get hold of her daughter-in-law who's said she'll collect her.

When she bumps into Wendy, will Faith tell the village nurse why she's there?

There's more teenage angst for Amelia who's bought some dodgy supplements online and has got Cathy on her case about it…

