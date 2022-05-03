Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle finds her SON trying to TRAP Chloe!
Airs Tuesday 10th May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is sickened by the scene at her house in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Picking up from last night's episode, at Noah's place things are about to kick off. And his mum Charity is about to FLIP.
When the teen returns from the shop laden with snacks for Chloe, he's thrown to find her good mood has totally soured.
Unable to hold back, Chloe lets rip, telling Noah she's found his creepy files and knows he's been stalking her.
Noah reacts badly and instead of trying to calm down Chloe he panics and tries to stop her legging it with his laptop!
It's a daft move which only makes the situation way way worse.
Cue Charity, who strolls home and finds pandemonium breaking out in her house…
What will the horrified mum do when she learns what her son has been up to?
At Home Farm, Gabby's blood runs cold when she finds a gift for Thomas that could have only been left by one person. Jamie Tate!
Now completely convinced that her baby daddy is set to pounce and take their love child, Thomas, the home-alone mum is beside herself.
Before long, Kim Tate's gun cupboard is broken in to and an anonymous hand is seen reaching in and taking a shotgun. Whoever has taken the weapon is now armed and dangerous… Who's got the gun?
Faith's out-of-character behaviour continues and sees her pick a fight with innocent bystander Amelia.
Needing to get into town, Faith fumes when the bus fails to show and kicks off at the teenager.
As her rage rumbles on, Faith ends up lobbing a dumbbell weight through Amelia's dad Dan's door!
Onlooker Moira can barely believe her eyes. What's got into her mother-in-law? Can Moira get Faith talking so she can understand before Cain gets wind of it?
