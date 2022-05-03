Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle finds her SON trying to TRAP Chloe!

Charity finds out her son Noah has been stalking Chloe and is trying to trap her inside their house!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is sickened by the scene at her house in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Picking up from last night's episode, at Noah's place things are about to kick off. And his mum Charity is about to FLIP.

When the teen returns from the shop laden with snacks for Chloe, he's thrown to find her good mood has totally soured.

Unable to hold back, Chloe lets rip, telling Noah she's found his creepy files and knows he's been stalking her.

Noah panics when Chloe reveals she knows he's been stalking her. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe found the scary stalker evidence on Noah's laptop. (Image credit: ITV)

Noah reacts badly and instead of trying to calm down Chloe he panics and tries to stop her legging it with his laptop!

Noah tries to stop Chloe leaving with his incriminating computer. (Image credit: ITV)

It's a daft move which only makes the situation way way worse.

Cue Charity, who strolls home and finds pandemonium breaking out in her house…

What will the horrified mum do when she learns what her son has been up to?

Noah Dingle has been spying on Chloe and recording her every move. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Gabby's blood runs cold when she finds a gift for Thomas that could have only been left by one person. Jamie Tate!

Gabby is horrified when she finds a gift that has been left for Thomas… Jamie Tate is clearly behind the sinister move. (Image credit: ITV)

Now completely convinced that her baby daddy is set to pounce and take their love child, Thomas, the home-alone mum is beside herself.

Before long, Kim Tate's gun cupboard is broken in to and an anonymous hand is seen reaching in and taking a shotgun. Whoever has taken the weapon is now armed and dangerous… Who's got the gun?

As Gabby spirals, does the mum's panic push her to break in to Kim's gun cupboard and take a weapon? Is Jamie Tate about to try to kidnap baby Thomas? (Image credit: ITV)

Faith's out-of-character behaviour continues and sees her pick a fight with innocent bystander Amelia.

Needing to get into town, Faith fumes when the bus fails to show and kicks off at the teenager.

Faith Dingle has an explosive outburst… will Moira get to the bottom of her mother-in-law's out of character behaviour? (Image credit: ITV)

As her rage rumbles on, Faith ends up lobbing a dumbbell weight through Amelia's dad Dan's door!

Onlooker Moira can barely believe her eyes. What's got into her mother-in-law? Can Moira get Faith talking so she can understand before Cain gets wind of it?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.