Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle in GRAVE DANGER!

Chas is in serious danger when Harry turns on her.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is in grave danger as gangster Harry shows his true colours in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lonely Chas thought she'd found a reason to smile again when she struck up a connection with a mystery fella called Simon.

Only he wasn't called Simon.

He is in fact dodgy criminal Harry, the same man who used Longbrook Private Hire to ferry about his guns and was behind the savage attack on Chas's brother, Caleb.

After flirting up a storm, Chas invited Harry back to hers. But it soon became apparent he was exploiting her in order to settle an old score with Caleb.

Putting the next phase of his sinister plan into action, Harry invited Chas to go on a drive with him.

Caleb and Cain received a tip-off and rushed back to save their sister - but it was too late, Chas was already on the road with Harry...

Harry reveals his true identity to Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas's romantic afternoon in the countryside soon takes a terrifying when 'Simon' reveals his true identity.

The stakes are high for Chas as she learns all about Harry's connection to Caleb and realises he targeted her to get to him.

And as Harry's mood darkens, terrified Chas fears what he'll do next.

Can she escape his clutches before it's too late?

Caleb and Cain make a disturbing discovery. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Cain and Caleb continue their frantic search for Chas, hoping they reach her in time before Harry strikes.

The brothers are deeply concerned for Chas's safety, knowing full well what the dangerous gangster is capable of.

But as tensions rise, Cain and Caleb make a discovery which shocks them to the core...

Suni comes to a realisation. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Suni Sharma comes to a realisation regarding recent events.

The newcomer's world was rocked last week when his cousin Jai revealed they were actually brothers and shared the same dad.

Suni was devastated to realise he'd been lied to his whole life and initially shut himself off from Jai.

After taking some time to process the news, Suni decided he was ready to talk. But there was another shock in store for him and Jai.

Further conversations make Suni reach an understanding on matters.

Will this enable him to move forward?

