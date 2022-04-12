Emmerdale spoilers: CHEAT! Al Chapman kisses Priya… Will his girlfriend Kerry find out?

Emmerdale's Al Chapman can't resist Priya in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Al's gone into partnership with Belle but while his girlfriend Kerry has started to worry that there's more to their relationship than business, it looks like she's barking up the wrong tree…

It's Priya who may well pose a problem.

Listening to Al and Belle get excited about their wellness plans triggers Priya. Noticing his ex's distress, Al takes her to one side to talk.

Al encourages Priya to open up about what's upsetting her… (Image credit: ITV)

As they get to chatting, Priya tearfully opens up about her body confidence issues which have hounded her since she was burned in the maize maze fire.

As the exes' conversation unfolds, an emotionally charged moment leads to a kiss!

Will Al's feisty girlfriend Kerry find out?

Elsewhere, Vanessa's chuffed when Suzy asks her out for dinner.

The single mum soon realises she's going to have to cancel when her young son Jonny starts feeling poorly.

But before Vanessa gets the chance to update Suzy, she spills wine on her phone rendering it impossible to get in touch! Nightmare.

Will the faux-pas mean Vanessa's stuffed up her chances?

Vanessa's got a date with Suzy… (Image credit: ITV)

… but how will Suzy take it when the single mum has to cancel and is unable to call to let her know? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Dan's at a loss with his daughter Amelia who's always on her phone.

The teenager is getting more and more angsty – and more and more obsessed by influencers.

Single dad Dan tries to reach out to his teenage daughter Amelia who's always on her phone. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia is in full-on teenage mode. (Image credit: ITV)

Can Dan find a way to get through to Amelia… or will his efforts make things worse?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.