Emmerdale spoilers: CHEAT! Al Chapman kisses Priya… Will his girlfriend Kerry find out?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 20 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Al Chapman can't resist Priya in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Al's gone into partnership with Belle but while his girlfriend Kerry has started to worry that there's more to their relationship than business, it looks like she's barking up the wrong tree…
It's Priya who may well pose a problem.
Listening to Al and Belle get excited about their wellness plans triggers Priya. Noticing his ex's distress, Al takes her to one side to talk.
As they get to chatting, Priya tearfully opens up about her body confidence issues which have hounded her since she was burned in the maize maze fire.
As the exes' conversation unfolds, an emotionally charged moment leads to a kiss!
Will Al's feisty girlfriend Kerry find out?
Elsewhere, Vanessa's chuffed when Suzy asks her out for dinner.
The single mum soon realises she's going to have to cancel when her young son Jonny starts feeling poorly.
But before Vanessa gets the chance to update Suzy, she spills wine on her phone rendering it impossible to get in touch! Nightmare.
Will the faux-pas mean Vanessa's stuffed up her chances?
Elsewhere, Dan's at a loss with his daughter Amelia who's always on her phone.
The teenager is getting more and more angsty – and more and more obsessed by influencers.
Can Dan find a way to get through to Amelia… or will his efforts make things worse?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
