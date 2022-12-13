Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris is pregnant and homeless
Airs Tuesday 20th December 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris comes up against Amy's anger in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the wake of her fight with Charity Dingle, Amy Wyatt's got a bruised wrist and a vendetta to settle.
Amy wants to see Charity pay for what she's done and is prepared to twist the truth to make sure her arrest turns into a more permanent affair.
But when Chloe wades in, in defense of Charity, imploring her sister to do the right thing, Amy is baffled and hasn't a clue why her own sibling is sticking up for the enemy.
What Amy doesn't realise, of course, is that pregnant Chloe's babydaddy is Charity's fiance´, Mack, and that he's expecting Chloe to change her statement to save Charity from sentencing!
As conflicted Chloe attempts to talk Amy about her statement to stop Charity from going to prison, her sister fumes and suggests she moves out!
With that pregnant Chloe is looking at Christmas without a roof over her head. Will anyone come to the rescue?
Elsewhere, Ethan and Marcus continue to house hunt, hoping to find a place of their own.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.