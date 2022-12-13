Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris is pregnant and homeless

Chloe Harris reels as her sister Amy kicks her out when they clash over Charity Dingle's arrest.

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris comes up against Amy's anger in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the wake of her fight with Charity Dingle, Amy Wyatt's got a bruised wrist and a vendetta to settle.

Amy wants to see Charity pay for what she's done and is prepared to twist the truth to make sure her arrest turns into a more permanent affair.

But when Chloe wades in, in defense of Charity, imploring her sister to do the right thing, Amy is baffled and hasn't a clue why her own sibling is sticking up for the enemy.

Charity Dingle is in trouble with the law following her fight with Amy Wyatt. (Image credit: ITV)

What Amy doesn't realise, of course, is that pregnant Chloe's babydaddy is Charity's fiance´, Mack, and that he's expecting Chloe to change her statement to save Charity from sentencing!

Mackenzie who's the secret dad of Chloe's baby, wants Chloe to change her statement to save his fiancee Charity Dingle from a potential prison sentence. (Image credit: ITV)

As conflicted Chloe attempts to talk Amy about her statement to stop Charity from going to prison, her sister fumes and suggests she moves out!

With that pregnant Chloe is looking at Christmas without a roof over her head. Will anyone come to the rescue?

Chloe needs somewhere to live thanks to her sister Amy. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Ethan and Marcus continue to house hunt, hoping to find a place of their own.

Ethan and Marcus go house hunting. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.