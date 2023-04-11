Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris' waters break the night before Mack's wedding!

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris is in labour in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Mack's wedding about to take place, the timing couldn't be any worse for his baby mama, Chloe Harris, to go into labour.

But that's exactly what happens as Chloe and Sarah settle in for a pamper night only for the expectant mum's waters to break!

A pamper night takes a turn for Sarah and Chloe who goes into labour! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Mack hasn't got a clue about the development as he and Charity are locked in jail cells!

Meanwhile, Mack's unaware that his lovechild is on the way as he and Charity have been arrested! (Image credit: ITV)

Earlier in the day, PC Swirling nicks them for driving a van that's alleged to have been used in a robbery!

Earlier that day Charity and Mack were having some steamy fun driving around in an A-Team dressed as characters Hannibal (Charity) and Face (Mack) when they're arrested by PC Swirling. (Image credit: ITV)

Seeing as Moira gifted then the rental which is a replica of The A-Team van Charity – who's dressed as 'Hannibal' while Mack is 'Face' – becomes all the more convinced that Mack's disapproving sister is trying to sabotage their wedding day.

The couple panic when the copper tells them to settle in as they won't be going anywhere soon. What will this mean for their wedding?

At Home Farm, Nicky's mission to get married to Gabby as soon as possible backfires when she starts questioning his motives.

Nicky wants to get married to Gabby ASAP. (Image credit: ITV)

Is the fraudster about to get his undercover mission rumbled?

When Gabby questions his rush is conman Nicky about to get rumbled? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.