Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris' waters break the night before Mack's wedding!
Airs Wednesday 19th April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris is in labour in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Mack's wedding about to take place, the timing couldn't be any worse for his baby mama, Chloe Harris, to go into labour.
But that's exactly what happens as Chloe and Sarah settle in for a pamper night only for the expectant mum's waters to break!
Meanwhile, Mack hasn't got a clue about the development as he and Charity are locked in jail cells!
Earlier in the day, PC Swirling nicks them for driving a van that's alleged to have been used in a robbery!
Seeing as Moira gifted then the rental which is a replica of The A-Team van Charity – who's dressed as 'Hannibal' while Mack is 'Face' – becomes all the more convinced that Mack's disapproving sister is trying to sabotage their wedding day.
The couple panic when the copper tells them to settle in as they won't be going anywhere soon. What will this mean for their wedding?
At Home Farm, Nicky's mission to get married to Gabby as soon as possible backfires when she starts questioning his motives.
Is the fraudster about to get his undercover mission rumbled?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!