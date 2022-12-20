Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe is left heartbroken

David Metcalfe receives a devastating blow as he overhears something he wishes he hadn't.

Shopkeeper David overhears Jacob Gallagher's friend refer to Leyla and Liam Cavanagh as Jacob's Mum and Dad after the teen mistakenly told his mates.

David, who shares a close bond with his stepson and considers him his own son, is heartbroken by the mishap and Jacob is mortified. Will Jacob be able to patch things up with David?

Jacob Gallagher feels guilty after David Metcalfe overhears Jacob's pal call someone else his Mum and Dad. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the stress is getting too much for poor Paddy Kirk, who is struggling following the fallout of his wife Chas Dingle's affair with Al Chapman. He sits hopelessly in his car and breaks down.

Will Paddy be able to recover from his broken heart?

Paddy Kirk is falling apart after finding out about Chas Dingle's affair. (Image credit: ITV)

After getting annoyed at Nicola King for interfering with her menopause struggles, Bernice Blackstock feels that the conversation around menopause needs a transformation and senses a project developing.

Bernice Blackstock has been struggling to cope with her menopause news. (Image credit: ITV)

