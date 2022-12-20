Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe is left heartbroken
Airs Friday 30th December 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's David Metcalfe is left devastated after overhearing something he shouldn't have in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Shopkeeper David overhears Jacob Gallagher's friend refer to Leyla and Liam Cavanagh as Jacob's Mum and Dad after the teen mistakenly told his mates.
David, who shares a close bond with his stepson and considers him his own son, is heartbroken by the mishap and Jacob is mortified. Will Jacob be able to patch things up with David?
Meanwhile, the stress is getting too much for poor Paddy Kirk, who is struggling following the fallout of his wife Chas Dingle's affair with Al Chapman. He sits hopelessly in his car and breaks down.
Will Paddy be able to recover from his broken heart?
After getting annoyed at Nicola King for interfering with her menopause struggles, Bernice Blackstock feels that the conversation around menopause needs a transformation and senses a project developing.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
