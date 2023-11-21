Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe makes a DEVASTATING discovery...
Airs Monday 27 November 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
David Metcalfe (played by Matthew Wolfenden) is about to make a HEARTBREAKING discovery that will turn his world upside down on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, it's David's birthday.
The village shopkeeper is looking forward to celebrating his special day in the company of his nearest and dearest, including his step-son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), and David's ex-girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).
However, David remains unaware that Victoria and Jacob have been carrying on a SECRET romance behind his back for weeks!
The forbidden lovers feel awkward when the family continue to tease Jacob about the identity of his new MYSTERY woman...
Later, Jacob and Victoria make the most of being alone at Farrers Barn.
But when they get carried away with a passionate kiss, they are unaware that David has accidentally seen them through the window...
Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) remains frantic following the discovery that his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), has fled the village with their baby son, Reuben.
Chloe vowed revenge after Mackenzie heartlessly dumped her to get back together again with his ex, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).
After another night of searching, Mackenzie returns home and confronts Chloe's sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and her boyfriend, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano).
Mackenzie is desperate for news on Chloe and Reuben's whereabouts.
Amy and Matty are shocked to see the desperate dad looking so low.
But after the way Mackenzie cheated on and messed Chloe about, will Amy and Matty agree to help him?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.