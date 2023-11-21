Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe makes a DEVASTATING discovery...

David Metcalfe has the birthday from HELL when he accidentally discovers Victoria and Jacob's secret on Emmerdale...

David Metcalfe (played by Matthew Wolfenden) is about to make a HEARTBREAKING discovery that will turn his world upside down on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, it's David's birthday.

The village shopkeeper is looking forward to celebrating his special day in the company of his nearest and dearest, including his step-son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), and David's ex-girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).



However, David remains unaware that Victoria and Jacob have been carrying on a SECRET romance behind his back for weeks!



The forbidden lovers feel awkward when the family continue to tease Jacob about the identity of his new MYSTERY woman...



Later, Jacob and Victoria make the most of being alone at Farrers Barn.



But when they get carried away with a passionate kiss, they are unaware that David has accidentally seen them through the window...

Victoria and Jacob's secret is OUT on tonight's episode of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) remains frantic following the discovery that his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), has fled the village with their baby son, Reuben.



Chloe vowed revenge after Mackenzie heartlessly dumped her to get back together again with his ex, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

After another night of searching, Mackenzie returns home and confronts Chloe's sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and her boyfriend, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano).



Mackenzie is desperate for news on Chloe and Reuben's whereabouts.



Amy and Matty are shocked to see the desperate dad looking so low.



But after the way Mackenzie cheated on and messed Chloe about, will Amy and Matty agree to help him?

Mackenzie is desperate for news about missing Chloe and Reuben on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Has Chloe fled the village for good on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

