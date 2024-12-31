Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn Fletcher works out Will's death was suspicious?

Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher is a grieving daughter on a mission in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm Dawn is still in utter shock about her dad's Christmas Day death.

She doesn't believe a word of what Kim's told her about the tragic event that happened while Dawn and Billy were out for a walk with the kids.

Not only is Dawn convinced that Kim was involved – no matter that the couple had just renewed their vows – she thinks Joe Tate was in on it too.

As such the atmos at the big house is thick with suspicion and anger, and Dawn and Joe can't stop sniping at each other.

When Kim answers the phone to the coroner, Dawn angrily snatches it from her stepmother and scoffs when she's told her dad died from natural causes.

Refusing to let it lie, suspicious Dawn snoops around in her dad's laptop, hunting for clues to back up her theory.

Dawn's stunned when she finds a digital file marked for her attention – and horrified when she then watches a video of her dad warning her that in the event of his death, it will have been Kim who caused it!

Dawn find a recording of her recently deceased dad Will warning her that if he dies, Kim will be behind it. (Image credit: ITV)

What will Dawn do with the information?

Over at Smithy, things are dire.

April's still missing and Rhona and Marlon's marriage is taking the brunt. When Mary urges her daughter to try to make things right, she's given cause to suspect Laurel has played a part in April's disappearance.

Marriage under immense strain: Marlon and Rhona (Image credit: ITV)

With Marlon out searching for his runaway teenage daughter, Mary decides to take up the matter with Laurel…

Mary confronts Laurel about her part in April's disappearance. (Image credit: ITV)

How will Marlon react when he finds out his mother-in-law has spoken out of turn?

Elsewhere, med student Jacob is stressed.

See our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.