Emmerdale spoilers: DEVASTATED Leyla Harding vows to RUIN Victoria!

Leyla wants revenge for what her son went through thanks to Victoria's mistake

Emmerdale's Leyla Harding wants Victoria to pay for harming her son in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leyla would do anything for her son Jacob Gallagher.

And when she saw his life flash in front of her eyes at the event gone wrong at the Hide, the mum vowed someone would pay.

That someone is Victoria Sugden who mistakenly gave nut-allergic Jake the OK to eat a treat at the do forgetting that she'd cooked it in peanut oil.

All too soon the error turned into a full-blown nightmare with Jacob rushed to hospital in the grip of a severe allergic reaction.

Vic mistakenly gave nut-allergic Jacob the go ahead to eat something which had been cooked in peanut oil. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla is now out for revenge on Victoria for making a mistake that could have taken Jacob away from her for good.

As Victoria tries to carry on under the weight of the guilt she feels around her experience with Jacob she has to come clean to her boss, Gabby.

When Leyla pitches up to the Hide she's incensed to find Vic working and threatens to ruin the business. With that, Gabby fires Vic on the spot.

Owner Gabby fires Vic for her mistake which has ruined the Hide's reputation. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Craig continues to wander around Emmerdale, involving himself in the Dingles' lives as if he's done nothing wrong.

Having raped Lyia, he's telling himself it was consensual and that the only reason the Dingle wife is stressed is because she's 'cheated' on her husband Sam.

Obsessed with the cleaner, who he grew up with in care, Craig grills Samson for info about his stepmum.

Later, as they have a drink in the Woolie, placid Lydia flips at the sight of her attacker supping with her stepson.

Samson's baffled and humiliated when she uncharacteristically orders him home.

When will Lydia find the strength to tell someone what Craig did to her?

Lydia orders Samson to go home when she finds him supping with Craig. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Wendy agrees to move back in with Bob, and Cathy's on cloud nine when Samson flirts with her.

Cathy's chuffed when Samson flirts with her. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.