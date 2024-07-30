Emmerdale spoilers: Moira gets Samson arrested?

Was it Moira who called the Police to report Samson for assault on Emmerdale?

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) is suspicious that it was his own wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb), who got his nephew, Samson (Sam Hall), arrested on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Moira has had a grudge against Samson ever since the lad lied about his stabbing at The Hide and got her son, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), put behind bars.



Matty is home again now that the truth is out.



But Moira doesn't seem particularly bothered to see Samson taken away by the Police after getting into a fight with bad lad Josh Cope (Osian Morgan).



Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is worried thinking her baby daddy Samson could get banged up.



But then she accidentally uncovers WHO grassed Samon up to the police...



Was it revengeful Moira... or somebody else in the village?

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is under pressure to come clean and admit that he was responsible for getting Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) sacked from her job at The Hide.



Eric admits that he wanted to punish Victoria after she left his grandson, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), heartbroken over their break-up.



Victoria is left reeling from Eric's confession.



After a chat with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), Victoria starts to see that she may be able to use the circumstances of her sacking to her advantage...

Things are not right between Kim Tate (Claire King) and her husband, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

He has yet to 'fess up about kissing his ex-wife, Rose Jackson, shortly before her MYSTERY disappearance from the village.



Kim finally opens up to Home Farm cleaner and friend, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), and admits she thinks her marriage could be in BIG trouble...

