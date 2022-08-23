Emmerdale spoilers: Does Charity Dingle know Mackenzie has cheated on her?

Charity Dingle had a nasty row with Mackenzie and told her boyfriend to find someone else to have kids with. The cheat took her pretty literally!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle wants to talk in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity Dingle is full of regret about her vicious row with Mackenzie.

She bit his head off when he dared to talk to her about trying for kids and, in anger, told him to find another woman.

Charity, who's recently had a termination, lost it with Mack when he bought up the topic of trying for another baby. (Image credit: ITV)

The thing is, Mackenzie did just that!

But is Charity, who has recently had to have a termination, about to find out her younger man boyfriend has cheated on her?

With Charity having calmed down, she's ready to talk – and to reunite.

When Mackenzie slinks back home, after spending the night in another woman's bed, Charity fails to notice the look on his guilt-ridden face.

Mack is devastated that they lost their baby. (Image credit: ITV)

He's totally surprised when Charity goes on to tell him she's sorry and wants to get back together.

Madly in love with Charity, it's all Mack wants to hear. But as they reunite, his heart sinks knowing that he's cheated and now has a horrible secret hanging over his head.

Will savvy Charity, who's been around the block, go on to rumble Mack or is this an accident waiting to happen?

Elsewhere, with Dan having made a move on her, Harriet's got a lot on her mind.

Harriet rejected Dan when he tried to kiss her. (Image credit: ITV)

But as she chats to Bernice about the moment, which saw her awkwardly reject the single dad, Harriet's given food for thought when she points out the policewoman could do a lot worse!

Harriet talks to Bernice about Dan's clumsy pass. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernice gives Harriet food for thought about Dan. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolpack, as the booze flows, Sandra makes her son-in-law Vinny squirm with inappropriate tales from her love life.

It's all part of the evil mum's mission to trash her daughter Liv's marriage to Vinny by pushing him in Gabby's direction.

Is Sandra getting anywhere?

Vinny squirms as Sandra tells he and Gabby inappropriate tales from her love life. But it's all part of Liv's evil mum's master plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.