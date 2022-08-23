Emmerdale spoilers: Does Charity Dingle know Mackenzie has cheated on her?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 2nd September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle wants to talk in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity Dingle is full of regret about her vicious row with Mackenzie.
She bit his head off when he dared to talk to her about trying for kids and, in anger, told him to find another woman.
The thing is, Mackenzie did just that!
But is Charity, who has recently had to have a termination, about to find out her younger man boyfriend has cheated on her?
With Charity having calmed down, she's ready to talk – and to reunite.
When Mackenzie slinks back home, after spending the night in another woman's bed, Charity fails to notice the look on his guilt-ridden face.
He's totally surprised when Charity goes on to tell him she's sorry and wants to get back together.
Madly in love with Charity, it's all Mack wants to hear. But as they reunite, his heart sinks knowing that he's cheated and now has a horrible secret hanging over his head.
Will savvy Charity, who's been around the block, go on to rumble Mack or is this an accident waiting to happen?
Elsewhere, with Dan having made a move on her, Harriet's got a lot on her mind.
But as she chats to Bernice about the moment, which saw her awkwardly reject the single dad, Harriet's given food for thought when she points out the policewoman could do a lot worse!
At the Woolpack, as the booze flows, Sandra makes her son-in-law Vinny squirm with inappropriate tales from her love life.
It's all part of the evil mum's mission to trash her daughter Liv's marriage to Vinny by pushing him in Gabby's direction.
Is Sandra getting anywhere?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
