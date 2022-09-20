Emmerdale spoilers: Don't marry Kim! Harriet Finch tells Will she still loves him
Airs Friday 30th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Harriet Finch wants Will back in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Will Taylor has started to wobble about his wedding. He's not so sure that marrying Kim Tate is a good idea.
So when his ex, Harriet, comes and tells him that Kim has threatened her, accusing her of meddling in their relationship, he's even more concerned than ever.
But Harriet's got something else to get off her chest which could be the final straw for Kim and Will.
How will Will react when the copper tells him she's still in love with him?
Seeing as Harriet and Will have got a huge history behind them (remember Malone's murder and burial, everyone?), there are a lot of ties which bind them. Does Will still have a thing for Harriet, too?
Later, Will returns to Home Farm with his mind racing. Kim's there, pacing about and is making phone calls. And when Will realises she's ringing round and cancelling certain guests he's appalled. Is it curtains for Kim and Will?
Elsewhere, Chas is disappointed when her secret lover Al gets sidetracked by his girlfriend Kerry.
Later, at the Woolpack, Chas fumes when her husband Paddy heads off to work leaving her up to her eyes in it with the pub, her poorly mum and daughter Eve to care for. She's grateful when her brother Cain steps in to lend a hand with their mum and his niece. Is Paddy going to get it in the neck from his cheating wife?
As various dramas start to unfold, life in the village appears to be coming apart at the seams.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.