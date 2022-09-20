Emmerdale spoilers: Don't marry Kim! Harriet Finch tells Will she still loves him

Harriet makes a last-chance attempt to get back with Will who's set to marry Kim Tate!

Emmerdale's Harriet Finch wants Will back in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Will Taylor has started to wobble about his wedding. He's not so sure that marrying Kim Tate is a good idea.

So when his ex, Harriet, comes and tells him that Kim has threatened her, accusing her of meddling in their relationship, he's even more concerned than ever.

But Harriet's got something else to get off her chest which could be the final straw for Kim and Will.

How will Will react when the copper tells him she's still in love with him?

Harriet and Will in happier times when they were a couple. (Image credit: ITV )

Seeing as Harriet and Will have got a huge history behind them (remember Malone's murder and burial, everyone?), there are a lot of ties which bind them. Does Will still have a thing for Harriet, too?

Later, Will returns to Home Farm with his mind racing. Kim's there, pacing about and is making phone calls. And when Will realises she's ringing round and cancelling certain guests he's appalled. Is it curtains for Kim and Will?

Will is freaked out about marrying Kim who he finds uninviting people from their wedding! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Chas is disappointed when her secret lover Al gets sidetracked by his girlfriend Kerry.

Chas is meant to be seeing secret lover Al… (Image credit: ITV)

… but the lovers' plan is ruined when Kerry sidetracks her boyfriend Al. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, at the Woolpack, Chas fumes when her husband Paddy heads off to work leaving her up to her eyes in it with the pub, her poorly mum and daughter Eve to care for. She's grateful when her brother Cain steps in to lend a hand with their mum and his niece. Is Paddy going to get it in the neck from his cheating wife?

As various dramas start to unfold, life in the village appears to be coming apart at the seams.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.