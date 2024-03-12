Emmerdale spoilers: Dr Love! Liam asks Ella on a date… but will she say yes?

Emmerdale's Dr Liam Cavanagh starts a new romance in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Doctor Liam proves that arranging dates the old-fashioned way still works wonders.

Forget the apps, all the doc has to do is turn up to work to find romance!

First, there was his heated affair with practice nurse Wendy and now he's got his sights set on the new receptionist Ella…

Liam had an affair with Bob's girlfriend, practice nurse Wendy. (Image credit: ITV)

With his marriage to Leyla over and his brief dalliance with Chas done, too, Liam's not got any romantic commitments and as such has been flirting up a storm with Ella who's recently started working at the surgery.

His romance with Chas was cut short when the landlady was forced to focus on her health. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam is chuffed when Ella agrees to go on a date with him. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam's colleague Manpreet already isn't at all happy about the pair's rapport so how will the doc react when she finds out that they're going on a date?

Elsewhere, something's going on that has got Vinny intrigued…

And it's the morning-after-the-night-before for Paddy who is in big trouble with Mandy following Marlon's regrettable slip-up.

Paddy's on the ropes with Mandy who's devastated to have found out more about his kiss with his ex, Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

Can the vet make things right with his girlfriend who's devastated to have found out more about his kiss with Chas?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.