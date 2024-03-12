Emmerdale spoilers: Dr Love! Liam asks Ella on a date… but will she say yes?
Airs Friday 22nd March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dr Liam Cavanagh starts a new romance in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Doctor Liam proves that arranging dates the old-fashioned way still works wonders.
Forget the apps, all the doc has to do is turn up to work to find romance!
First, there was his heated affair with practice nurse Wendy and now he's got his sights set on the new receptionist Ella…
With his marriage to Leyla over and his brief dalliance with Chas done, too, Liam's not got any romantic commitments and as such has been flirting up a storm with Ella who's recently started working at the surgery.
Liam's colleague Manpreet already isn't at all happy about the pair's rapport so how will the doc react when she finds out that they're going on a date?
Elsewhere, something's going on that has got Vinny intrigued…
And it's the morning-after-the-night-before for Paddy who is in big trouble with Mandy following Marlon's regrettable slip-up.
Can the vet make things right with his girlfriend who's devastated to have found out more about his kiss with Chas?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle KIng - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Tom King - James Chase
- Ruby Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Ella Forester - Paula Lane
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!