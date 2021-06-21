'Emmerdale' spoilers: Eric Pollard orders Faith to tell her family about her health worries

Eric Pollard gives Faith an ultimatum in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is in big trouble with Brenda (Lesley Dunlop). The pair were just about to get their relationship back on track when Brenda found Faith swanning about Pollard’s home in his bathrobe and stormed off without waiting for an explanation…

What Brenda doesn’t realise is that Faith has been experiencing some worrying symptoms and is concerned that the cancer she had five years ago, and which resulted in a double mastectomy, has returned.

Faith’s had an MRI and the results and is now waiting to see what she’s dealing with before she tells anyone about what’s been happening. Apart from GP Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), Pollard is the only other person in the know and he’s been supporting her.

Can Pollard convince a worried Faith to tell her family the truth about her health fears? (Image credit: ITV)

Pollard’s even let Faith stay at his place to enjoy all the comforts that come with staying in a house instead of a drafty old hearse!

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) also walked in on the bathrobe scene and got the wrong end of the stick, too, so she has no idea about the hell that her mum’s secretly going through either.

As for Faith’s son, Cain (Jeff Hordley), he hardly ever speaks to her these days after her involvement in keeping the fact Nate Robinson was his son a secret for so many years.

As a result of Faith's betrayal, Cain now generally keeps her at arm’s length, but could the news that his mum is potentially facing a life-threatening illness bring them closer together again after all this time?

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Monday 5 July at 7 pm. Air dates may change at short notice because of Euro 2020 football matches - see our TV Guide for full listings and more information.

