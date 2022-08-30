Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle ATTACKS Cain!

Emmerdale 's Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) mistakes her son Cain (Jeff Hordley) for his violent drinker dad Shadrach in Thursday’s hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the Dingles struggle to come to terms with the fact that Faith is terminally ill, it’s clear that her cancer is beginning to take over and it’s only a matter of time before she will have to relinquish control of her own life when she’s no longer able to make decisions for herself.

Should the situation arise, Faith decides that she doesn’t want to be resuscitated and wants Cain to have lasting power of attorney.

It’s a lot for Cain to take on.

It’s not that long ago since Cain made peace with his mum for leaving him and Chas with their dad, violent drunk Shadrach, when they were kids.

Emmerdale's Shadrach Dingle, played by the late Andy Devine. (Image credit: ITV)

After seeking advice from legal eagle Ethan Anderson (Emile John) about the power of attorney form, Cain goes to see Faith and finalise the details of her dying wishes…

But as they do, a distressed Faith becomes confused and believes Cain is Shadrach!

Faith brandishes a frying pain at Shadrach, who's really Cain! (Image credit: ITV)

Grabbing a frying pan, Faith brandishes it at her son and screams in terror as she tells him to get away from her…

Will a shocked Cain manage to calm down his mum before the situation escalates?

Can Cain calm down his mum Faith? (Image credit: ITV)

Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) has only been in the village for five minutes and she’s already bagged herself a hunk but the fledgling romance is soon nipped in the bud when said hunk Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) confronts her about her role in the vicious attack on Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler).

Naomi has some explaining to do when Nate confronts her about the attack on Nicola. (Image credit: ITV)

Nate ends things with Naomi, but soon begins to wonder if he’s been too harsh.

Nate calls time on his relationship with Naomi. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, with Naomi still refusing to go to the police and tell them everything she knows about the attack, including the names of the other girls involved, Nicola’s dad Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) can’t believe that Ethan is supporting his sister, especially when his daughter is still traumatised by the attack and struggling to cope…

Ethan feels awful that Nicola is still in a bad place, but what can he do?

Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) is quietly pleased that she’s caused ructions between LIv (Isobel Steele) and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) as she continues with her plan to split them up…

Liv's oblivious to her mum Sandra's scheming. (Image credit: ITV)

Her latest ruse has been to play on her daughter’s alcoholism by tricking Liv into drinking an alcoholic drink. It was only a sip but it has caused Liv and Vinny to have a major falling out.

Recovering alcoholic Liv has had a sip of the demon drink! (Image credit: ITV)

Things aren’t helped either when Vinny’s mum Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) finds out that Liv has had alcohol and is unable to hide her concern.

Mandy's concerned after hearing Liv's had a drink! (Image credit: ITV)

As Liv remains oblivious to her manipulative mum’s true intentions, Sandra suggests that they should go on a trip together…

Uh-oh. The last time they were away together it didn’t end well…

Liv’s hit rock bottom before, so is she headed that way once again?

Emmerdale continues weekdays on ITV from 7.30pm.