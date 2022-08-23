Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle prepares for the end…

Emmerdale's Faith Dingle is working through a tragic to-do list in Wednesday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Faith Dingle would give anything to make this all go away. But the terminally-ill nan, who has cancer, knows there's nothing they can do to reverse the terrible disease.

As Faith bravely tries to live out her last days to the full, she's got some jobs she wants to get done to bring a smile to her loved ones' faces after she's gone.

Knowing she won't make it to Christmas, Faith sets about writing out cards and is found in the middle of the emotional task by Bear.

Can her friend find the right words to say to soothe Faith's heavy heart?

There's heartache elsewhere in the Dingle brood.

With Charity having had to terminate her pregnancy, which was found to be ectopic, Mack has been hiding his true feelings about their loss.

He's desperately keen to become a dad and doesn't know how to raise the issue with his older woman girlfriend, Charity, who already has four kids.

Wanting to treat Charity, and hoping it will lighten the mood, Mack books them a spot on one of Belle's wellness days at the Hide.

At the cafe, Naomi's hoping to bag a job. Having been given a few tips on how to handle owner Brenda, Charles' daughter puts Amelia's advice into action.

Will Naomi succeed?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.