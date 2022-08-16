Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle collapses… is this the end?
Airs Thursday 25th August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Faith Dingle throws a party – but does it kill her in Thursday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.)
Faith Dingle has been encouraged to live out her last days to the full, and that's what she intends to do as she throws a party in the Woolie.
Her son Cain is feeling really awkward about the whole thing and isn't sure he can handle his terminal cancer suffering mum's 'farewell do'. But his efforts to wriggle out of it are nixed by his wife Moira who guarantees they'll be there.
As the guests start arriving, Faith begins her speech and then lightens the sombre mood by kranking up the karaoke machine and belting out her favourite tune!
Having fun as only Faith knows how, the party is going brilliantly until the Dingle suddenly collapses. It's panic stations as an ambulance is called.
Up at the hospital, Faith's daughter Chas is going out of her mind and takes her anxiety out on husband Paddy.
The couple faces a long wait till they're taken to Faith's bedside where their fear ramps up at the sight of confused Faith who says she can't see properly…
Is the end nigh for fabulous Faith?
At the village graveyard, Sam is with Lydia, laying flowers on Alice's grave when the tender moment is shattered by shouting.
It's Dan Spencer. He's found out Amelia's pregnant and thinks Noah's the dad as Harriet's told him she saw them kissing!
As Dan flips and launches himself at Noah, Bob tries to restrain his furious friend.
Will Amelia speak up and reveal who really got her pregnant?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
