Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle 'FORCED' to carry on with her chemo…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 21st June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Faith Dingle does the right thing for her daughter Chas in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Knowing her days are numbered cancer sufferer Faith Dingle wants to make the most of the time she's got left with her loved ones.
But if she carries on with the chemo that makes her feel so, so bad, she feels those precious days are going to be wasted.
Having decided to quit the treatment, Faith's decision has been met with strong opposition from her daughter Chas.
As Faith's mum guilt kicks in, she's swayed into carrying on with her cancer treatment for her daughter's sake. Relieved, Chas fails to notice her mum's distress.
However, Cain soon puts his sister straight. Chas reels as Cain accuses her of forcing their mum's hand.
When Chas confronts Faith about it, will the poorly Dingle mum admit it's true?
Faith's cancer news is eating away at Sarah, too. Sarah's leant on her for support with her own illness over the years and is struggling to accept that Faith's so ill.
At Take A Vow, Leyla's taken aback when her dealer – whose number she took from duped Jai – turns up and offers her a deal on some coke.
Before long Leyla's high and being obnoxious. But Suzy knows what's behind the act and has another go at getting Leyla to accept her coke habit has become a full-blown addiction.
Will Leyla listen?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
