Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle 'FORCED' to carry on with her chemo…

Emmerdale's Faith Dingle does the right thing for her daughter Chas in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Knowing her days are numbered cancer sufferer Faith Dingle wants to make the most of the time she's got left with her loved ones.

But if she carries on with the chemo that makes her feel so, so bad, she feels those precious days are going to be wasted.

Having decided to quit the treatment, Faith's decision has been met with strong opposition from her daughter Chas.

As Faith's mum guilt kicks in, she's swayed into carrying on with her cancer treatment for her daughter's sake. Relieved, Chas fails to notice her mum's distress.

However, Cain soon puts his sister straight. Chas reels as Cain accuses her of forcing their mum's hand.

When Chas confronts Faith about it, will the poorly Dingle mum admit it's true?

Faith's cancer news is eating away at Sarah, too. Sarah's leant on her for support with her own illness over the years and is struggling to accept that Faith's so ill.

At Take A Vow, Leyla's taken aback when her dealer – whose number she took from duped Jai – turns up and offers her a deal on some coke.

Before long Leyla's high and being obnoxious. But Suzy knows what's behind the act and has another go at getting Leyla to accept her coke habit has become a full-blown addiction.

Will Leyla listen?

