Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle tells a WHOPPING LIE to daughter Chas!

Faith Dingle tells another lie to cover up her cancer secret.

Emmerdale's Faith Dingle throws Moira under the bus in Tuesday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Faith Dingle is asking a lot of her daughter-in-law Moira.

Not wanting anyone to know her cancer has returned and is terminal, Faith found herself having to explain to Moira – but is refusing to share the terrible news with the rest of the Dingles.

Moira was with Faith when she learned her cancer had returned. (Image credit: ITV)

It's a burden for Moira but the farmer has listened to Faith's reasons. Now, as they attempt to keep the secret while sharing updates about Faith's treatment, the pair are having snatched conversations all over the place which has got Chas very suspicious.

Desperate to find out what they're hiding, Chas has been on a mission. Reading the clues all wrong she's decided her sister-in-law is sleeping with Nate again and that Faith is helping them cover up their affair!

Chas has twigged that Moira and Faith are hiding something and has decided her sister-in-law has resumed her affair with stepson Nate! (Image credit: ITV)

In a bid to catch the cheaters at it, Chas bursts in to Moira's bedroom, expecting to find Nate. To her utter shock, she finds Faith who splutters out an outlandish excuse, throwing Moira under the bus while she's at it!

Chas bursts into Moira's bedroom expecting to find Nate inside… (Image credit: ITV)

… but she finds Faith who splutters out an excuse, throwing Moira under the bus while she's at it. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity tries to reach out to Noah ahead of his court appearance. But Noah doesn't want to hear a word of it.

Charity tries to get Noah talking but he doesn't want to be anywhere near her mum. (Image credit: ITV)

Someone else who's not listening is Suzy. She's got Leyla on her case about scoring more coke. But Suzy wants to lay off the drugs and make a go of it with Vanessa with a clean slate.

Leyla is stressed out as Suzy's refusing to get her any more coke. (Image credit: ITV)

Can Leyla fight her need for a fix… or will she go elsewhere?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.