Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle tells a WHOPPING LIE to daughter Chas!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 31st May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Faith Dingle throws Moira under the bus in Tuesday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Faith Dingle is asking a lot of her daughter-in-law Moira.
Not wanting anyone to know her cancer has returned and is terminal, Faith found herself having to explain to Moira – but is refusing to share the terrible news with the rest of the Dingles.
It's a burden for Moira but the farmer has listened to Faith's reasons. Now, as they attempt to keep the secret while sharing updates about Faith's treatment, the pair are having snatched conversations all over the place which has got Chas very suspicious.
Desperate to find out what they're hiding, Chas has been on a mission. Reading the clues all wrong she's decided her sister-in-law is sleeping with Nate again and that Faith is helping them cover up their affair!
In a bid to catch the cheaters at it, Chas bursts in to Moira's bedroom, expecting to find Nate. To her utter shock, she finds Faith who splutters out an outlandish excuse, throwing Moira under the bus while she's at it!
Charity tries to reach out to Noah ahead of his court appearance. But Noah doesn't want to hear a word of it.
Someone else who's not listening is Suzy. She's got Leyla on her case about scoring more coke. But Suzy wants to lay off the drugs and make a go of it with Vanessa with a clean slate.
Can Leyla fight her need for a fix… or will she go elsewhere?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
