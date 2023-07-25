Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas SEDUCES Dawn's husband Billy?
Airs Friday 4th August 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas has her eye on Billy in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm, it's a bit cringe in the kitchen as housemates Gabby Thomas and Billy Chapman run into each other.
With Gabby having attempted to kiss Billy – who's happily married to pregnant Dawn – when he consoled her after her run-in with her ex, Nicky, the pair doesn't know what to say to each other.
Later, at the Hide, Billy tells Gabby he's not going to bother telling Dawn about it. The single mum is grateful. But it seems there's more to her admiration for Billy.
Has she started to fancy the family man? Should Dawn be worried?
Life is in freefall for the Spencer family following Dan's guilty plea in court.
Unable to even think about what life will be like if her dad goes to prison for punching Lloyd, Amelia avoids Dan and rues the day she ever went online and came into contact with the stalker-ish married man.
Nate has Caleb over a barrel now he has discovered he's in cahoots with Corey who's just given mechanic Cain a juicy contract.
Needing money, the newlywed dad Nate tells his uncle, Caleb, to give him a job or else he'll tell Cain everything he knows!
Will Caleb cave or run the risk of his brother hating him even more than he does already?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!