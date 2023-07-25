Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas SEDUCES Dawn's husband Billy?

Billy tells Gabby he's not going to tell his wife Dawn that she tried to kiss him.

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas has her eye on Billy in Friday's episode

At Home Farm, it's a bit cringe in the kitchen as housemates Gabby Thomas and Billy Chapman run into each other.

With Gabby having attempted to kiss Billy – who's happily married to pregnant Dawn – when he consoled her after her run-in with her ex, Nicky, the pair doesn't know what to say to each other.

Gabby read the signals all wrong when Billy took time out to listen to her woes. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, at the Hide, Billy tells Gabby he's not going to bother telling Dawn about it. The single mum is grateful. But it seems there's more to her admiration for Billy.

Has Gabby started to fancy family-man Billy? (Image credit: ITV)

Billy is happily married to Dawn who's having his baby. (Image credit: ITV)

Has she started to fancy the family man? Should Dawn be worried?

Life is in freefall for the Spencer family following Dan's guilty plea in court.

Unable to even think about what life will be like if her dad goes to prison for punching Lloyd, Amelia avoids Dan and rues the day she ever went online and came into contact with the stalker-ish married man.

Amelia rues the day she went online and encountered 'fan' Lloyd. (Image credit: ITV)

Nate has Caleb over a barrel now he has discovered he's in cahoots with Corey who's just given mechanic Cain a juicy contract.

Needing money, the newlywed dad Nate tells his uncle, Caleb, to give him a job or else he'll tell Cain everything he knows!

Will Caleb cave or run the risk of his brother hating him even more than he does already?

Nate has discovered that his old school mate Corey, who's given Cain some work, is in secretly cahoots with Caleb. (Image credit: ITV)

