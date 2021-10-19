'Emmerdale' spoilers: Gabby Thomas SNAPS and turns on Kim!

Pregnant Gabby turns on Kim and warns her she won't be part of her baby's life.

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas has had it with controlling Kim in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Gabby mentally preparing to secretly leave Emmerdale she's in turmoil. And a visit to see stepmum Laurel simply churns her up even more as she realises exactly how much she is going to be leaving behind when she moves to Portugal.

As pregnant Gabby takes stock off all she's about to leave behind just to escape the situation she's in with Kim, who's grandchild she's carrying, she fumes.

Arriving back at Home Farm, Gabby's consumed with rage and snaps at Kim who's still churning over her son Jamie who is presumed dead after his jeep plunged into a lake.

Having reached her limit with Kim, Gabby snaps and tells the Tate that she's not going to let her anywhere near her child when it's born.

But how will Kim take the news that Gabby is planning to cut her off completely? Kim doesn't take rejection well - could this be a decision that Gabby comes to regret in the not too distant future?

Elsewhere Leyla's in a lonely place and is grateful when Tracy invites her in for a cuppa.

The wedding planner is really struggling in her marriage to Liam who's lost in grief over his daughter Leanna's death. Tracy's all ears as Leyla hesitantly opens up about the secret life her doctor husband Liam's been leading.

