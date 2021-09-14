'Emmerdale' spoilers: Gabby Thomas tries to escape with Jamie

Drama erupts as Gabby Thomas tries to elope with Jamie.

Can Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas make a dramatic escape in Thursday's episode? (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings.)

So pregnant Gabby's all go-go for her plan to elope with baby daddy Jamie but what she doesn't realise is that he's been to see Dawn about getting back together and talked about running off with her instead!

Jamie wants to start a new life away from the village with Dawn. (Image credit: ITV)

When Diane gets wind of the marriage plan she begs Gabby not to go through with it.

Gabby's shaken by her gran's words but remains undeterred. Trying desperately to reach Jamie, she leaves him a voicemail about where to meet, grabs her bags and jumps in the car.

As Gabby waits on a country lane, Jamie calls to say he's on his way. But is he telling her the truth… or has he talked Dawn round?

Diane meanwhile is on a mission to stop Gabby from making the biggest mistake of her life. She and Kim head out and hit the jackpot when they find her loitering on the outskirts of the village.

Diane doesn't want to see Gabby marry a man who doesn't love her. (Image credit: ITV)

Kim feels the same - she doesn't want Gabby marrying her good-for-nothing son Jamie. (Image credit: ITV)

After listening to the pair plead with her not to marry a man who doesn't love her, Gabby is all over the place.

But will she listen to Diane and Kim's reasons for not marrying the father of her baby? Or are they wasting their time trying to talk the mum-to-be around?

Will Gabby listen as Diane and Kim beg her to not to elope with Jamie? (Image credit: ITV)

When pregnant Gabby makes a call, is it to Jamie? Is she calling the whole thing off? Or is she calling someone else entirely?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.