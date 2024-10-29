Emmerdale spoilers: Gangster Jade shows Ross Barton and Billy Fletcher she's not messing around…

Jade threatens Ross Barton - and she's coming for Billy too

Emmerdale's Ross Barton and Billy Fletcher discover there's no way out of Jade's fight in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Billy Fletcher beat Ross Barton in an illegal bare-knuckle fight, head honcho Jade was furious.

Insistent that the men will meet for a re-match, Jade comes calling for the pair and makes her feelings plain.

Ross is minding his own business when Jade and her heavies jump him and dangle him over the village bridge to show him they mean business!

Jade's heavies dangle Ross Barton over a bridge. (Image credit: ITV)

As for Billy, Jade preys on his wife Dawn who has no idea that her husband has been taking part in these illegal bouts.

Billy panics when he finds the two women having a glass of wine together at Holdgate.

Jade then pays Billy's wife Dawn a visit, posing as one of his PT clients. (Image credit: ITV)

While Dawn pops upstairs to deal with the baby, Jade icily warns Billy that if he doesn't do what he's told, there will be hell to pay at home.

When Dawn steps out the room, Jade threatens Billy and insists he will be taking part in a re-match with Ross. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Dawn find out the truth?

Elsewhere, Tom King is humiliated at the village bonfire night when he spots the "guy" sat on top of the bonfire has been made in his likeness.

Tom King is humiliated at the village bonfire night (Image credit: ITV)

Who's behind the stunt? Is it the Dingles' handiwork?

Did the Dingles' create Tom lookalike 'guy' for the bonfire? (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia gets a taste of Tom's evil side as he takes his anger out on her.

Humilited and furious Tom turns on his young girlfriend Amelia (Image credit: ITV)

Bob makes things right with Angelica — who's finished her stint in Young Offenders for causing Heath Hope's death — and apologises for his reaction to her return to the village.

Bob makes things right with teenager Angelica who's back in the village having served time for causing his son Heath's death. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the teenager feel more at ease now or is her crime set to haunt her?