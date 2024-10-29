Emmerdale spoilers: Gangster Jade shows Ross Barton and Billy Fletcher she's not messing around…
Airs Tuesday 5th November 2024 at 7.30 pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Ross Barton and Billy Fletcher discover there's no way out of Jade's fight in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Billy Fletcher beat Ross Barton in an illegal bare-knuckle fight, head honcho Jade was furious.
Insistent that the men will meet for a re-match, Jade comes calling for the pair and makes her feelings plain.
Ross is minding his own business when Jade and her heavies jump him and dangle him over the village bridge to show him they mean business!
As for Billy, Jade preys on his wife Dawn who has no idea that her husband has been taking part in these illegal bouts.
Billy panics when he finds the two women having a glass of wine together at Holdgate.
While Dawn pops upstairs to deal with the baby, Jade icily warns Billy that if he doesn't do what he's told, there will be hell to pay at home.
Will Dawn find out the truth?
Elsewhere, Tom King is humiliated at the village bonfire night when he spots the "guy" sat on top of the bonfire has been made in his likeness.
Who's behind the stunt? Is it the Dingles' handiwork?
Amelia gets a taste of Tom's evil side as he takes his anger out on her.
Bob makes things right with Angelica — who's finished her stint in Young Offenders for causing Heath Hope's death — and apologises for his reaction to her return to the village.
Will the teenager feel more at ease now or is her crime set to haunt her?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!