Emmerdale spoilers: Grieving dad Charles attacks Caleb?
Airs Thursday 4th July 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Emmerdale's grieving dad Charles snaps in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Charles Anderson wakes up at Caleb's place his head is banging.
Having sunk a skinful, the grieving hungover vicar thanks the Milligans for their hospitality.
But Charles feels no better for having cut loose. His son Ethan is still dead and the case into his hit and run is still a non-starter according to the police.
As the dad gathers his things, he accidentally knocks over his drink. Cleaning up the spill, Charles clocks a piece of paper that makes his heart stop.
Later that day, having forensically examined the evidence, furious Charles becomes convinced the Milligan couple were responsible for mowing down his lad and sets out to confront them.
Seizing a chance to get Caleb into his car, Charles insists on giving him a lift into Hotten.
Wary Caleb senses something is up and soon finds out his instincts were right when the vicar stops the car and gets out, seemingly overcome with emotion.
Ranting and raving about than, Charles sets off on foot towards a woodland, followed by concerned Caleb.
But as Caleb tries to comfort Charles, the dad turns on him with a face like thunder.
Clutching the incriminating invoice for repair work on a car, seething Charles shoves it in Caleb's face and accuses him of running down his son...
Will Caleb swallow the accusation to spare the real driver, his guilt-ridden wife Ruby?
In prison, Matty's relieved to have discovered that his cellmate Les is an ally not an enemy, and is grateful when he gets rid of aggro Robbo.
As the cellmates talk, Les gives Matty advice on how to act in front of the other prisoners.
Putting his trust in Les, Matty reveals he's transgender. Les has no axe to grind but warns him that other prisoners are unlikely to feel the same about Matty's differences.
Back in the village, Paddy's excited as he's organised a double date with Mandy and his best mate Marlon and his wife Rhona.
But Mandy's not thrilled by the idea at all and soon makes her feelings known…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!