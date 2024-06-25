Emmerdale spoilers: Grieving dad Charles attacks Caleb?

Charles takes Caleb on a terrifying trip into the woods…

Emmerdale's grieving dad Charles snaps in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Charles Anderson wakes up at Caleb's place his head is banging.

Having sunk a skinful, the grieving hungover vicar thanks the Milligans for their hospitality.

But Charles feels no better for having cut loose. His son Ethan is still dead and the case into his hit and run is still a non-starter according to the police.

Charles was taken back to the Milligans' after hitting the bottle in the Woolie. (Image credit: ITV)

As the dad gathers his things, he accidentally knocks over his drink. Cleaning up the spill, Charles clocks a piece of paper that makes his heart stop.

Later that day, having forensically examined the evidence, furious Charles becomes convinced the Milligan couple were responsible for mowing down his lad and sets out to confront them.

Seizing a chance to get Caleb into his car, Charles insists on giving him a lift into Hotten.

But seething Charles has discovered that Caleb may well have been behind the hit and run on his now dead son Ethan and is out to get answers. (Image credit: ITV)

Wary Caleb senses something is up and soon finds out his instincts were right when the vicar stops the car and gets out, seemingly overcome with emotion.

Ranting and raving about than, Charles sets off on foot towards a woodland, followed by concerned Caleb.

But as Caleb tries to comfort Charles, the dad turns on him with a face like thunder.

Clutching the incriminating invoice for repair work on a car, seething Charles shoves it in Caleb's face and accuses him of running down his son...

Ethan was mown down by Caleb's wife Ruby for leaving her son Nicky at the scene of a car crash. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Caleb swallow the accusation to spare the real driver, his guilt-ridden wife Ruby?

In prison, Matty's relieved to have discovered that his cellmate Les is an ally not an enemy, and is grateful when he gets rid of aggro Robbo.

Matty discovers he can trust Les and reveals that he's transgender. (Image credit: ITV)

Les proves he's not a man to be messed with when Robbo comes by hoping to rattle Matty. (Image credit: ITV)

Robbo is sent packing by Matty's cellmate Les. (Image credit: ITV)

As the cellmates talk, Les gives Matty advice on how to act in front of the other prisoners.

Putting his trust in Les, Matty reveals he's transgender. Les has no axe to grind but warns him that other prisoners are unlikely to feel the same about Matty's differences.

Back in the village, Paddy's excited as he's organised a double date with Mandy and his best mate Marlon and his wife Rhona.

Paddy has organised a double date games night with Marlon and Rhona but Mandy's not up for it at all… (Image credit: ITV)

But Mandy's not thrilled by the idea at all and soon makes her feelings known…

