'Emmerdale' spoilers: Guilt-ridden Nate Robinson to tell Tracy he cheated on her?

Nate Robinson cheated on Tracy during a lads' night out in Hotten.

Emmerdale's Nate Robinson feels sick with guilt over his cheating lie in Wednesday's episode (7.00pm, ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) rues the day he went out in Hotten with Billy and cut loose.

That November night, as Nate unwound from a stressful day at work and forgot about the stress he and Tracy had been going through, he had way too many drinks and ended up spending the night with a woman he'd met called Fiona.

Nate spent the night with Fiona – and lied to everyone that nothing went on. (Image credit: ITV)

His night away from home had catastrophic consequences.

Tracy – who'd been hoping to reignite her passion with Nate that very night – was devastated when she realised her farmer fiancé hadn't crashed at Billy's at all.

Tracy kicked out Nate when she realised he'd lied about crashing at Billy's. But Nate swore blind he hadn't cheated on her. (Image credit: ITV)

As the Dingles waded in to help Nate save his relationship with Tracy, he swore blind nothing had happened with Fiona.

But it had.

Though Nate's tried to push his betrayal to the back of his mind, the fact that things are happy with he and Tracy and their little girl Frankie is making him feel worse.

Will Nate's guilty conscience push him to come clean to trusting Tracy?

Elsewhere, Nate's aunt, Belle Dingle, is chuffed when her ex, Ellis, invites her on an adventurous day out with Belle's little nephew Kyle.

There's lots of history between the pair whose relationship ended when Belle finished with Ellis because she'd slept with her boss, vet Jamie Tate.

With Ellis in ribbons over poorly Priya – who's not wanted to know him since her awful accident in the maize maze fire – is he trying to move on? Could he and Belle get back on track?

Date for Belle Dingle? (Image credit: ITV)

Charity knows she's got some making up to do with Mack who's been hurt by his fiery Dingle girlfriend… But will she get the chance to repair things before a whopping shocker knocks her sideways?

What's shocked Charity Dingle? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues every night this week from 7.00pm on ITV.