'Emmerdale' spoilers: Harriet Finch is ready to QUIT as vicar!

Harriet Finch (played by Katherine Dow Blyton) hasn't quite been the same since THAT ghastly business involving the murder of corrupt copper, DI Malone last year on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And now it looks like village vicar Harriet is ready to turn her back on the church for good... and re-join the police force!



Let's face it, with a secret serial killer, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) on the loose in the village, it might not be a bad idea to have some local law enforcement keeping the place under surveillance.



However, not everybody is on board with Harriet's decision to return to her former profession.



Fellow village vicar, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) happens to notice Harriet's application to re-join the police force and is shocked that she really intends to go ahead with the career swap.

Charles questions Harriet about her decision to re-join the police force on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

During a visit to Woodbine Cottage to see Harriet, Charles wants to know more about Harriet's plans.



Is she having another crisis of faith?



Is she turning her back on the church for good?



Family friend, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) has recently been haunted by the anniversary of dodgy DI Malone's death, after stumbling upon the dead body of murdered Ben Tucker outside Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits.



Has the latest village tragedy stirred-up bad memories for Harriet too?



After all, she was there when Dawn shot Malone dead in self-defence.



With the help of Dawn's dad, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), Malone's body was buried in the village graveyard.



Will Charles try and convince Harriet to change her plans and stick with the church?



