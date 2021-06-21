'Emmerdale' spoilers: Has Ben Tucker spotted Robert Sugden in the village?

Who or what does Ben Tucker spot in the village?

Ben Tucker makes an unwelcome sighting in the second of Thursday’s episodes of Emmerdale on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) are now an official couple.

Last week, Ben’s was thrown when Aaron made it clear that he was the man for him and then suggested they should put the official stamp on their relationship.

It seems there was always doubt that Aaron was still hung up on his incarcerated ex, Robert Sugden, but after last week’s events, it seems he doesn’t want to have anything to do with him.

Aaron was stunned when Victoria (Isobel Hodgins) dropped her bombshell news about the possibility of Robert having his sentence reduced. Then when she suggested going to see her brother in prison to talk about the new information that could potentially secure an early release, Aaron refused point-blank to get involved and stormed off.

As Ben and Aaron enjoy their new relationship status, things start to hot up between the pair, but Ben is stopped in his tracks by a mysterious and unwelcome sighting in the village…

Who or what has Ben spotted? Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Robert Sugden!?

Meanwhile, Pollard (Chris Chittell) is still worried about Faith (Sally Dexter) and, following her MRI results, the pair have a catch-up. He invites her to stay at his place for the night instead of going back to her current place of residence - a big black hearse!

Faith agrees, but it causes problems for Brenda and Pollard…

When Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) turns up at Pollard’s place to find Faith wearing his bathrobe, she gets the wrong end of the stick and storms off without waiting for an explanation!

And when Chas (Lucy Pargeter) arrives at the scene, she gives her mum both barrels herself before Faith can tell her the truth.

Faith begs Pollard to keep her secret until she knows for sure what she’s facing.

Victoria bonds with David over baby-related matters! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Victoria (Isobel Hodgins) bonds with David (Matthew Wolfenden) over their babies Harry and Theo.

Things are looking cosy between Victoria and David. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Friday 2 July at 7pm. Air date may change because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.

