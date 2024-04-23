Emmerdale spoilers: Horror for Dawn and Billy as baby Evan is RUSHED to hospital
Airs Wednesday 1st May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher is a mum in crisis in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Dawn Fletcher spots a new bruise on baby Evan's leg, she's quick to whip him over to the village surgery to get seen by Liam.
It's quick thinking indeed on the mum's part as the GP is concerned and says she must take her tiny son to A&E straightaway.
In the hospital, a paediatrician gets on with the blood tests while Dawn worries that the unexplained bruise will prompt a visit from social services.
It turns out, to Dawn's horror, that the bruise is a sign something serious is going on for Evan who needs an urgent bone marrow biopsy so they pinpoint the problem.
Terrified Dawn clings to Billy, praying their four-month-old son will be OK…
At the Woolpack, Chas tries wearing her prosthetic boobs in public. While most women rally, sharing positive comments and encouragement, Kerry puts her insensitive feet straight in it.
Later, with Charity's support, Chas decides to look at her mastectomy scars for the first time.
Over at Butler's, farmer Moira is chuffed when Isaac starts showing an interest in what goes on at the farm.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
