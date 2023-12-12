Emmerdale spoilers: Baby joy for Dawn and Billy!

Dawn and Billy welcome their baby boy into the world.

Christmas comes early for Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) when she gives birth to a baby boy in tonight's Emmerdale at 7.30 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's the morning after Kim Tate (Claire King) came clean to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) about leaving rapist Craig Reed (Ben Addis) to die alone instead of ringing the emergency services.

Still feeling utterly betrayed by her actions, Will discovers a drunken Kim slumped against Dawn's birthing pool and realises the toll her guilt is taking on her.

But the couple is forced to put their troubles to one side when Dawn suddenly goes into labour...

Aaron is forced to act as a midwife when Dawn goes into labour. (Image credit: ITV)

There's panic over at the Christmas fair when Dawn's contractions kick in.

She's forced to rely on unlikely midwife Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) for support, while baby daddy Billy and birthing partner Kim rush to be by her side.

Thankfully, there's a happy ending to the drama and Dawn delivers a healthy baby boy.

Overjoyed by his safe arrival, smitten Dawn and Billy decide to name the tot Evan, as a tribute to his late father.

Awww.

Dawn and Billy are smitten with their newborn son. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) catches Mary (Louise Jameson) sneaking out to visit Gus Malcolms (Alan McKenna) and baby Ivy.

She begs her mum for an update on the situation, but Mary deliberately downplays Gus's struggles so not to worry her.

However, once she's at Gus's house, Mary can no longer ignore the fact he's at breaking point.

Later, Rhona and Marlon (Mark Charnock) are gobsmacked when Mary arrives home with Gus and Ivy in tow and reveals they're moving in for a while.

How will they deal with their new house guests?

Tracy fears her secret affair with Caleb is about to be outed. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) is continuing to take huge risks in her steamy affair with Caleb Milligan (William Ash).

And not even Nate (Jurell Carter) winning best Santa at the Christmas fair can stop his lustful wife from sneaking off for another hook-up with her lover.

Nicky (Lewis Cope) is appalled by Tracy and Caleb's carry on and confronts the pair, warning them it won't end well.

Tracy is horrified to realise Nicky knows about her dirty secret and fears it's only a matter of time before Caleb's son makes it public knowledge.

Tom's romantic plans for Belle backfire! (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Tom King (James Chase) is beside himself with excitement at the imminent arrival of Nicola's (Nicola Wheeler) special guests at the festive fair — Ice dancing legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

After learning the lad is a super fan of the Olympic heroes, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) suggests today would be the perfect opportunity for Tom to pop the question to girlfriend Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Belle turned Tom down the first time he asked her to marry him, so will it be second time lucky?

Unfortunately, the romantic moment doesn't quite go to plan, and Tom is left devastated.

Can he still convince Belle to be his bride?

