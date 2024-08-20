Emmerdale spoilers: is Aaron Dingle in love?

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle is jealous of John Sugden's date in Wednesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It seems that Aaron has developed feelings for newcomer John as he avoids seeing John's date at the café. A few weeks ago, Aaron had a disastrous run-in with John after the mechanic bumped into him on the side of the road while he was on his way to meet a man at a hotel.

John revealed that his van had broken down and needed help, but as the pair got talking they realised that they were due to meet each other at the hotel. Aaron helped John fix the van, but moments later they decided to sleep together in the back of the camper.

Aaron was keen to meet up with him again, but John sped off with Aaron's wallet and keys in the back and left him stranded in the layby. The next day, John was back in the village, where it was revealed that he was Victoria Sugden's brother. After an awkward interaction, Aaron confronted John about his deceit, but John responded by punching him in the stomach. Since then, John has accepted a job at Butlers to earn some money while his van is fixed.

Although it looked like John was Aaron's new enemy, it seems that the mechanic is already smitten with his one-night stand. But to make things even more difficult, John is also the half sibling of Robert Sugden, Aaron’s ex. Will Aaron be upfront about his feelings for John?

Will Taylor is on the warpath and accuses Billy Fletcher of sabotage.

Meanwhile, Will Taylor is confused when an HMRC officer arrives to check the vans for red diesel, while Jimmy King is horrified to learn that the yard's being investigated. Jimmy is fed up with how he's being treated as Will rages at him for the red diesel.

Will storms off and accuses his son-in-law Billy Fletcher of sabotaging the business. Will Will find out who's responsible for the destruction before he causes a rift in the family?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1