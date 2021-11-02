'Emmerdale' spoilers: Is Billy Fletcher covering for Nate?
Airs Thursday 11 November at 8.00pm on ITV.
Billy Fletcher lies to Tracy Metcalfe about his boys’ night out with Nate Robinson in Thursday’s second episode in Emmerdale (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
It’s the morning after the night before for Billy and Nate who decided to have a change of scene by going out on the lash in Hotten.
But as the friends had fun boozing on a boys’ night out, Tracy was at home hoping to put some va-va-voom back into her flagging relationship with Nate.
Disappointed to discover that Nate had gone out on the town, Tracy decided to show him what he was missing back at home by sending him a sexy pic. But Nate never got the photo because he broke his phone.
What Tracy doesn’t know is that while she was stuck at home missing her man, Nate was being chatted up by another woman called Fiona.
So now it’s the morning after and when Tracy bumps into Billy, he’s forced to lie to her about what happened the night before.
So what did happen?
And where’s Nate?
Did he come home? Or did he spend the night with Fiona?
This week, Emmerdale is on ITV on Monday, Tuesday (1-hr) and Wednesday at 7.00pm, and Thursday at 7.00pm and 8.00pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.