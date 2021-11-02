'Emmerdale' spoilers: Is Billy Fletcher covering for Nate?

Why does Billy Fletcher lie to Tracy about his night out with Nate?

Billy Fletcher lies to Tracy Metcalfe about his boys’ night out with Nate Robinson in Thursday’s second episode in Emmerdale (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

It’s the morning after the night before for Billy and Nate who decided to have a change of scene by going out on the lash in Hotten.

But as the friends had fun boozing on a boys’ night out, Tracy was at home hoping to put some va-va-voom back into her flagging relationship with Nate.

Tracy stayed at home while Nate went out on the lash. (Image credit: ITV)

Disappointed to discover that Nate had gone out on the town, Tracy decided to show him what he was missing back at home by sending him a sexy pic. But Nate never got the photo because he broke his phone.

What Tracy doesn’t know is that while she was stuck at home missing her man, Nate was being chatted up by another woman called Fiona.

Nate got chatting to a woman called Fiona on his night out in Hotten. (Image credit: ITV)

So now it’s the morning after and when Tracy bumps into Billy, he’s forced to lie to her about what happened the night before.

So what did happen?

And where’s Nate?

Did he come home? Or did he spend the night with Fiona?

Did Nate spend the night with Fiona? (Image credit: ITV)

