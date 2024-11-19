Emmerdale spoilers: What huge secret is Eric hiding from fiancee Brenda?
Airs Thursday 28 November 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
The countdown to Christmas is ON as Eric Pollard (played by Chris Chittell) and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) look forward to getting hitched during the festive season on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Brenda was shocked when Eric first revealed his plans for a Christmas wedding.
But she is thrilled with the engagement ring that he bought for her at a recent auction.
On tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, it's celebration time at Eric and Benda's engagement party.
Eric gives a speech and Brenda is excited when her fiance announces they will soon be heading off on a honeymoon cruise.
Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) is particularly curious how village shopkeeper Eric is suddenly so FLASH with the cash!
Has he suddenly come into a whole LOT of money?
Eric plays innocent but later has a panic and flees from his own engagement party!
What is going on?
Family friend, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) is suspicious and follows Eric home.
Put on the spot, will Eric come clean and admit the truth?
Is Eric hiding a SECRET from Brenda that could jeopardise their wedding plans?
Let's hope that Brenda has better luck with Eric than she did with her previous husband, Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw).
Remember when Brenda and Bob were due to get married back in 2018 and the groom was a NO-SHOW!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.