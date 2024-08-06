Emmerdale spoilers: Is Mandy and Paddy's wedding cancelled?

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs to convince Paddy to marry her in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Mandy Dingle is over at the salon, full of excitement for her big day, elsewhere, Paddy's in bits.

With his dad Bear having revealed that Mandy's been covering up her secret life as a sex worker, Paddy just doesn't think he can marry her as the trust is gone.

Bear's thrilled to see that his son has come to his senses but Paddy's best friend Marlon is furious. He knows that Mandy loves Paddy to bits and is determined to see the two get wed.

Bear uncovered Mandy's secret side hustle and then revealed his bombshell discovery to Paddy, Marlon and Chas

At Pampamanda, unaware of what has been unfolding, Mandy and her son Vinny share an emotional moment as the salon owner prepares for her wedding.

Unaware that Paddy is thinking of calling off the wedding, excited bride-to-be Mandy shares a special moment with her son Vinny

But Mandy's left horrified when Bear arrives to tell her the news that Paddy is in full receipt of the facts and is brokenhearted.

But Bear bursts the mood when he arrives to tell Mandy that her side hustle has been exposed

Can Mandy explain to Bear – and to Paddy – and save the wedding?

Can Mandy find the right words to explain to Paddy why she kept her side hustle a secret?

Mandy races across the village to try to convince Paddy to marry her

Will the soulmates end up getting hitched?

Belle returns and is stunned when Sarah reveals that Tom has bought her a mini.

Presuming that his OTT gift has hit all the right notes, Tom later lets himself into Dale Head expecting a warm welcome.

But Belle hasn't been won over at all and tells him she doesn't want the car nor does she want to talk to him or see him.

Belle stands her ground with Tom and tells him she doesn't want to see or speak to him. Will her controlling husband accept her wishes and walk away?

To Belle's shock, Tom appears to take her comments on board and leaves without a fight.

Has her controlling and abusive husband turned over a new leaf and actually listened?

It doesn't appear so as later he's seen engrossed in his surveillance tech, watching unaware Belle through a secret hidden camera…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV