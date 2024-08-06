Emmerdale spoilers: Is Mandy and Paddy's wedding cancelled?
Airs Thursday 15th August 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs to convince Paddy to marry her in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
While Mandy Dingle is over at the salon, full of excitement for her big day, elsewhere, Paddy's in bits.
With his dad Bear having revealed that Mandy's been covering up her secret life as a sex worker, Paddy just doesn't think he can marry her as the trust is gone.
Bear's thrilled to see that his son has come to his senses but Paddy's best friend Marlon is furious. He knows that Mandy loves Paddy to bits and is determined to see the two get wed.
At Pampamanda, unaware of what has been unfolding, Mandy and her son Vinny share an emotional moment as the salon owner prepares for her wedding.
But Mandy's left horrified when Bear arrives to tell her the news that Paddy is in full receipt of the facts and is brokenhearted.
Can Mandy find the right words to explain to Paddy why she kept her side hustle a secret?
Will the soulmates end up getting hitched?
Belle returns and is stunned when Sarah reveals that Tom has bought her a mini.
Presuming that his OTT gift has hit all the right notes, Tom later lets himself into Dale Head expecting a warm welcome.
But Belle hasn't been won over at all and tells him she doesn't want the car nor does she want to talk to him or see him.
To Belle's shock, Tom appears to take her comments on board and leaves without a fight.
Has her controlling and abusive husband turned over a new leaf and actually listened?
It doesn't appear so as later he's seen engrossed in his surveillance tech, watching unaware Belle through a secret hidden camera…
