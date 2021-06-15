'Emmerdale' spoilers! Jamie Tate tells Kim that Will is the Diazepam Poisoner!

Jamie finds evidence to prove WIll has been drugging Kim.

Jamie tells Kim that it's Will who's been drugging her brandy in Monday’s double episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Noah (Jack Downham) revealed he saw diazepam in Will’s (Dean Andrews) toolbox, Jamie (Alex Lincoln) decides to get photographic evidence.

When he's is at Woodbine Cottage with his girlfriend Dawn (Olivia Bromley), he goes for a snoop and finds Will’s toolbox containing the diazepam inside. As he takes photos, he’s caught red-handed by Will, who’s not happy to find Jamie nosing around.

Jamie, however, plays the innocent, claiming he was only searching for a screwdriver.

Kim asks Will why he has diazepam in his toolbox. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Jamie shows the photos to Kim, who’s shocked and heartbroken to think that her on/off lover Will has been poisoning her.

When Kim asks Will why he has diazepam, he tries to dodge the question but as she presses the point he finally cracks and tells her that it’s for his nerves.

Kim doesn’t buy it, but could it be that he’s telling the truth?

Nate asks a reluctant Tracy to go back to work. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, worried about their financial situation, Nate (Jurrell Carter) asks Tracy (Amy Walsh) to return to work but as he books some childcare, she’s quietly freaking out about having to leave baby Frankie’s side.

Nate arranges chlldcare so Tracy can go back to work. (Image credit: ITV)

David reels when Meena wants to move in ASAP but when he tells her to hold off for a few weeks so he can spend time with Jacob, she struggles to hide her disappointment.

After finding out that Leanna’s got a crush on Billy, Jacob confronts him. When Leanna walks in on the confrontation, she’s horrified to find Jacob painting Billy as a paedophile.

Finally, in the light of the recent revelations about Luke’s role in Lee’s death, Victoria decides to talk to Robert about the new evidence. She asks Aaron to go with her, but as Robert’s wanted nothing to do with him since being banged up, he’s incredulous and refuses before angrily stomping off. Will he change his mind?

Emmerdale continues on Wednesday 23 June at 8pm on ITV. The soap's usual schedule has changed because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.