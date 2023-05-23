Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy King makes a BOLD move

Emmerdale's Jimmy King wants a fresh start with Tom King Jr in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jimmy and his nephew Tom decide to start afresh without the shadow of his late father Carl King looming over them.

Their path to reconciliation wasn't easy though, as Tom initially refused to reconnect with his family after ten years, due to unresolved grief over his dad's death.

He eventually came face to face with Jimmy and his aunt Nicola and confessed that he didn't come back as his dad Carl was an attempted rapist after he tried to sexually assault his former fiancée Chas Dingle in 2012.

Tom told Jimmy that he never wanted to hear or speak about his dad, but things came to blows when Jimmy accidentally let slip about Carl's murder and a devastated Tom fled.

Tom decides to move forward with his uncle Jimmy. (Image credit: ITV)

When Jimmy approached a tense Tom to defend Carl again, they got into a heated showdown and squared up to each other. But is it only a short amount of time before the pair clash over family history again?

