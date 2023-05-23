Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy King makes a BOLD move
Airs Tuesday 30th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Jimmy King wants a fresh start with Tom King Jr in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Jimmy and his nephew Tom decide to start afresh without the shadow of his late father Carl King looming over them.
Their path to reconciliation wasn't easy though, as Tom initially refused to reconnect with his family after ten years, due to unresolved grief over his dad's death.
He eventually came face to face with Jimmy and his aunt Nicola and confessed that he didn't come back as his dad Carl was an attempted rapist after he tried to sexually assault his former fiancée Chas Dingle in 2012.
Tom told Jimmy that he never wanted to hear or speak about his dad, but things came to blows when Jimmy accidentally let slip about Carl's murder and a devastated Tom fled.
When Jimmy approached a tense Tom to defend Carl again, they got into a heated showdown and squared up to each other. But is it only a short amount of time before the pair clash over family history again?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.