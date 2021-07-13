'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jimmy King tells wife Nicola about kissing Mandy?

Emmerdale's Jimmy King tries to woo his wife Nicola but will he tell her about his illicit kiss?

Jimmy King is trying to make amends in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for listings).

It's Jimmy's turn to try patching up their marriage but will a candle-lit dinner and the truck driver clad in military uniform swing it?

As the couple have a laugh over past memories things are looking good for the Kings. But when Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) starts talking about how faithful Jimmy (Nick Miles) has been he feels terrible as he's keeping a secret from his wife.

Will Jimmy risk the progress they've made and tell Nicola that he kissed Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)?

Will Nicola King find out that her husband Jimmy has kissed Mandy Dingle? (Image credit: ITV)

With Meena (Paige Sandhu) having been given a mouthful by Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) for telling Liam (Jonny McPherson) to throw out Leanna's belongings, the teenager's killer feigns sincerity and apologises.

As the incident rumbles on Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) lays into Liam for disposing of Leanna's things as if she were rubbish and quickly an ugly row erupts.

Not knowing what to do for the best, Leyla offers to give grieving Liam some space and is relieved when Liam tells his new wife he needs her now more than ever.

Liam Cunningham is distraught over his daughter Leanna's death in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) has news for Aaron (Danny Miller).

Despite what she's found out about Luke (Max Parker) having hit Lee before Robert (Ryan Hawley) who was then jailed for rapist Lee's death, Robert has decided not to appeal his conviction.

Victoria Sugden has news to share with Aaron Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Bonded in their upset at having to accept that they really have lost Robert from their lives for good, Aaron vows to always be there for Vic.

Aaron Dingle learns that his ex, Robert, won't be appealing his conviction. (Image credit: ITV)

With Pollard (Chris Chittell), his girlfriend Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) and his ex Faith (Sally Dexter) cohabiting happily together the unlikely trio are the subject of gossip.

Faith Dingle has moved into Pollard's Barn. (Image credit: ITV)

As the locals wonder what is going on behind closed doors at Pollard's Barn, Faith wrestles with her secret fear that her cancer has returned.

Pollard and Brenda are the only ones who know that Faith Dingle is worried that her cancer has returned. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.