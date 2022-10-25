Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry Wyatt hears a GUNSHOT!
Airs Tuesday 1 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Kerry Wyatt (played by Laura Norton) has got a whole LOT of trouble on the homefront at the moment on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She is trying to convince family friend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), to stick around in the village.
But Chloe can't face living in such close proximity to Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who she had a drunken one-night stand with.
To make matters worse, Chloe has now discovered she is PREGNANT!
She's ready to pack her bags and start over away from the village in Leeds.
As Kerry continues to try and stop Chloe from running away, the ladies are shocked to hear the crack of a gunshot sound from the direction of Butler's Farm!
But WHO has been shot?
WHAT will Kerry and Chloe discover at the scene?
In the meantime, what has happened in the aftermath of the barn showdown between Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman)?
Cain went gunning for Al, after discovering the local businessman has been having an affair with Cain's married sister, Chas (Lucy Pargeter)!
Which won't be welcome news to Kerry either, who hoped she had finally found her Mr Right and previously popped the question to Al in the middle of The Woolpack!
Get ready for a whole lot of SHOCK drama on tonight's episode of the ITV soap...
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
