Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry Wyatt RUINS Amy and Matty's wedding!
Airs Monday 15th April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Kerry Wyatt is given one last chance in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Amy and Matty's big day looming large, it's all systems go as they pull the last details together.
But there's one huge detail that hasn't yet been sorted and that's the fee!
Knowing she needs to settle the bill for her daughter's Home Farm wedding, Kerry's avoiding wedding planner Suzy like the plague.
But Suzy's not about to give up the chase and finally corners Kerry at the pub and dishes out a warning. If Kerry doesn't come up with the cash, Amy's wedding is off!
Will Kerry's plan to flog her diamond necklace pay off?
With her court case over, Rhona's relieved that the jury believed her side of the story and found her not guilty of kidnapping baby Ivy.
It's a huge hurdle conquered but there's a long way to go in the fight to get custody of the baby.
When Gus comes calling, hoping to make a plan about his upcoming hearing for fraudulently taking Rhona's embryos, she flips out at her ex for throwing her under the bus during her hearing and sends him packing.
Marlon's furious with his wife and accuses her of ruining any chance they had of getting Ivy back in the family fold.
Manpreet tries to apologise to Ruby for not being about to see her poorly husband Caleb when he urgently needed medical help.
Will Ruby accept the GP's apology?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!