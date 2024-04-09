Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry Wyatt RUINS Amy and Matty's wedding!

Suzy wants Kerry to pay up what she owes for Amy and Matty's wedding

Emmerdale's Kerry Wyatt is given one last chance in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Amy and Matty's big day looming large, it's all systems go as they pull the last details together.

But there's one huge detail that hasn't yet been sorted and that's the fee!

Matty and Amy have no idea their big day is at risk. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing she needs to settle the bill for her daughter's Home Farm wedding, Kerry's avoiding wedding planner Suzy like the plague.

But Suzy's not about to give up the chase and finally corners Kerry at the pub and dishes out a warning. If Kerry doesn't come up with the cash, Amy's wedding is off!

Suzie isn't happy with Kerry. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Kerry's plan to flog her diamond necklace pay off?

With her court case over, Rhona's relieved that the jury believed her side of the story and found her not guilty of kidnapping baby Ivy.

It's a huge hurdle conquered but there's a long way to go in the fight to get custody of the baby.

When Gus comes calling, hoping to make a plan about his upcoming hearing for fraudulently taking Rhona's embryos, she flips out at her ex for throwing her under the bus during her hearing and sends him packing.

Rhona sends Gus packing but Marlon's not on the same page as his wife. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon's furious with his wife and accuses her of ruining any chance they had of getting Ivy back in the family fold.

Manpreet tries to apologise to Ruby for not being about to see her poorly husband Caleb when he urgently needed medical help.

Manpreet tries to apologise to Ruby for not being able to help her poorly husband Caleb when he needed medical help. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Ruby accept the GP's apology?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.