Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry Wyatt sends Al packing! Can he talk her round?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 22 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kerry Wyatt kicks out Al in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Kerry is livid with Al who's gone and kissed his ex, Priya, behind her back.
Not about to stand for any kind of infidelity or lies, the feisty beautician wants Al to get his stuff and get out of Keeper's where she lives with her daughter Amy and little Kyle.
Can Al worm his way back into Kerry's good graces?
And will he take revenge on Cain for making sure Kerry found out about his regrettable slip-up?
At Smithy everything's changed – and it's all about to change again.
With Marlon in hospital recovering from his stroke – which has left him partially paralysed and struggling with his speech – Rhona's keeping the home fires burning, and looking after their kids in between visits to his bedside.
Having had an argument with her mum Mary about how much more she can cope with, exhausted Rhona's on pins as she waits to hear if Marlon's going to be discharged.
Is the dad ready to come home? And can the family cope with the huge adjustments they're going to have to make to aid Marlon's recovery?
A horrible situation blows up for Jai who's got his job back with Kim. But his re-appointment at the HOP has come at a cost.
Ruthless Kim wants him to fire all of the part-time workers and re-hire them on zero-hours contracts. If Jai does, he'll get a promotion, if he doesn't he's got no job.
Will Jai betray his friends and do Kim's dirty work or will he stand up for their rights?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
