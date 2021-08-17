'Emmerdale' spoilers: killer Meena Jutla has Victoria in her sights!

Killer Meena Jutla has a new target in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

When Meena kidnapped her boyfriend's son Theo while Victoria was babysitting him, the killer thought she'd done enough to sour their friendship.

But despite the fact terrified dad David initially blamed Victoria, the pair have since made up and Meena is far from happy about the whole thing.

So when she finds the friends making up and looking cosy as they chat together, killer Meena's blood boils.

But it isn't only Meena who has got Victoria in their sights... because danger lurks elsewhere with Wendy's evil ex prowling round, keen to pounce on the money that Vic's son Harry has just inherited.

While Bob and Vic try to make the best of the situation, with Russ suddenly in their lives, Wendy is uneasy as they spend time together especially when Russ starts feeding Vic a pack of lies…

Elsewhere, Liv's trying her best to stay sober but it's hard. Though Laurel, who's also a recovering addict, listens it's not enough for Liv.

Despite agreeing to let him help her as she fights her drinking demons, Liv is fed up with her brother Aaron breathing down her neck, watching her every move.

Struggling with the temptation to drink, Liv hooks up with youngsters, Hannah and George, and is soon guzzling on booze. But how much will she drink this time?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).